Barcelona Vs Elche LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Blaugrana Eye Three Points Against Defiant Los Franjiverdes

FC Barcelona Vs Elche
Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Balde; de Jong, Casado; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Ferran
Barca Receive Lewandowski, Olmo Boost
Hansi Flick stated that striker Lewandowski and playmaker Olmo have returned to first-team training. “What I can see now with Dani and also with Lewy back, the last two training [sessions] were very good,” added Flick.
“It’s not just that they increase the level and quality, but that the others are increasing their level, also the young players. It’s nice to see and hopefully we can show it tomorrow.”
Match Details
Location: Barcelona, Spain
Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Date: Sunday, November 2
Kick-off Time: 11:00 p.m. IST