Barcelona Vs Elche LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Blaugrana Eye Three Points Against Defiant Los Franjiverdes

Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final: Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, right, and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal react | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Hello and welcome to tonight's La Liga 2025-26 fixture featuring FC Barcelona and Elche for their matchweek 11 fixture. This is going to be an interesting contest, which is scheduled to take place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. After yesterday's victory for Real Madrid, Barca need to win and stay in the hunt for that top spot. Elsewhere, the visitors are eighth on the LaLiga points table and have won three out of their first 10 league games of the season. Get the live scores and updates from the La Liga 2025-26 matchday 11 clash featuring BAR and ELC, right here. Follow the scores here

LIVE UPDATES

2 Nov 2025, 09:50:04 pm IST FC Barcelona Vs Elche, LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Playing XIs Out Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, E Garcia, Araujo, Balde; de Jong, Casado; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Ferran

2 Nov 2025, 09:34:36 pm IST FC Barcelona Vs Elche, LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Barca Receive Lewandowski, Olmo Boost Hansi Flick stated that striker Lewandowski and playmaker Olmo have returned to first-team training. “What I can see now with Dani and also with Lewy back, the last two training [sessions] were very good,” added Flick. “It’s not just that they increase the level and quality, but that the others are increasing their level, also the young players. It’s nice to see and hopefully we can show it tomorrow.”