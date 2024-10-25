Football

Europa League: Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce Play Out 1-1 Draw With Manchester United

Fielding a strong lineup, United went on the front foot early on and were rewarded after 15 minutes, Eriksen firing home after being fed by Joshua Zirkzee on the edge of the area

Youssef En-Nesyri drew Fenerbahce level against Manchester United.
Manchester United were held to a third straight Europa League stalemate, as they squandered a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in Istanbul. (More Football News)

After being held by both Twente and Porto, United travelled to Turkiye requiring a win to ease the mounting pressure on boss Erik ten Hag.

However, they were unable to hold on after Christian Eriksen gave them an early lead, with Youssef En-Nesyri heading a second-half equaliser to lift Fenerbahce to five points from three Europa League matches.

Marcus Rashford went close to doubling United's lead after cutting in from the left-hand side, but the Red Devils were indebted to Andre Onana for preserving their lead in the 39th minute.

Onana got down to his right to claw En-Nesyri's header away, then sprung to his feet to tip the Moroccan's second effort away in an incredible double-save.

En-Nesyri was not to be denied four minutes after half-time, though, getting between Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez to direct Allan Saint-Maximin's cross past Onana.

Fenerbahce wanted a penalty when Manuel Ugarte collided with Bright Osayi-Samuel, with Mourinho sent to the stands for his furious reaction to the challenge, but they largely failed to trouble United's goal after drawing level.

The visitors were also unable to find a winner, Rashford missing their clearest chance when he could only prod Diogo Dalot's inviting cutback wide.

Data Debrief: Six of the worst for United

United have now gone six games without victory in European competitions, drawing four and losing two, their longest such run since an identical streak between 1980 and 1983.

They have won just one of their last 11 matches in Europe overall and are now without a win in their last three trips to Fenerbahce, losing two and drawing one.

There was to be no statement victory for Mourinho, either. He has only won two of his last 18 matches against teams he has previously managed, drawing five and losing 11. 

