Football

UEFA Champions League Qualifying: Jose Mourinho Left Fuming After Fenerbahce Crashes Out

Mourinho's side looked on course to take the tie to penalties after Bafode Diakite's late own-goal levelled the aggregate scores in Istanbul

Jose Mourinho, Fenerbahce, Football
Jose Mourinho was left upset following Fenerbahce's exit from the Champions League
info_icon

Jose Mourinho recited his famous "if I speak" one-liner following Fenerbahce's late exit from the Champions League to Lille on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Mourinho's side looked on course to take the tie to penalties after Bafode Diakite's late own-goal levelled the aggregate scores in Istanbul. 

But there was to be more drama as Jonathan David's long-range shot struck Jayden Oosterwolde's outstretched arm, with a penalty given after a VAR review. 

David would step up to score from 12 yards in the 118th-minute, meaning the Turkish side will play in the Europa League next season as Mourinho faces a possible reunion with Manchester United or Tottenham. 

In his post-match assessment, Mourinho repeated his iconic remark that was first said during his time in charge of Chelsea. 

The comments came after Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the 2013-14 season, an encounter that saw Ramires, Willian and Mourinho himself sent off by Chris Foy.

He then re-used the line as he seemed to disagree with the penalty that was awarded to Lille in the closing stages of the encounter at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium. 

"We can do very well in the Europa League, but if... I prefer not to continue with this sentence," Mourinho said.

"Because if I say it, I will get into trouble. It's better not to talk about the penalty. When I look at other incidents that have happened to me recently.

"Only the referee knows why it was a penalty, only the VAR knows. I'm proud of my team."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  2. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  3. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Shubman Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
  4. Pakistan's Most Capped Umpire Aleem Dar Recounts Saddest Moment Of His Life
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League Qualifying: Jose Mourinho Left Fuming After Fenerbahce Crashes Out
  2. AIFF To Organise Charity Matches For Victims Affected By Kerala, Himachal Floods
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Women's Football Medallists - In Pics
  4. Tottenham's Bissouma Apologises For ‘Severe Lack Of Judgement’ After Inhaling Laughing Gas
  5. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Men's Football Medallists - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  5. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  2. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  3. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  5. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, Shut Since July 28, To Be Operational From August 17
  2. Hyderabad Cop Who Apprehended 2 Criminals In 2022 Fierce-faceoff Among President’s Medal For Gallantry Awardees
  3. Bulandshahr: Govt Officer, 57, Rapes Dalit Girl And Goat; Child Standing Nearby Films Act
  4. The Endangered Rajis Of Uttrakhand
  5. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Gangrape Claims Surface, Renovation Work At Crime Scene Sparks Row
Entertainment News
  1. Shaheer Sheikh Visits His 'Cherished' Friend Hina Khan In The Hospital; Calls Her 'Fearless'
  2. Madhur Bhandarkar Shares Major Update About Sequel Of Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Fashion', Teases An Upcoming Series
  3. 'Emergency' Trailer Review: Kangana Ranaut's Portrayal Of Indira Gandhi Is High On Theatrics And Melodrama
  4. 'Stree 2' Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is Likely To Earn
  5. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
US News
  1. Did Starbucks Ex-CEO Laxman Narasimhan's 6 PM Rule Cost Him His Job? Internet Speculates
  2. Internet Is Obsessed With This Crucified Minion Meme. But What’s Really Behind It?
  3. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  4. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  5. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Did Starbucks Ex-CEO Laxman Narasimhan's 6 PM Rule Cost Him His Job? Internet Speculates
  2. Ukrainian Invasion Of Kursk Poses 'Dilemma' For Putin - What's Next For The Russia-Ukraine War?
  3. Internet Is Obsessed With This Crucified Minion Meme. But What’s Really Behind It?
  4. Bangladesh: Another Case Filed Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina
  5. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Gangrape Claims Surface, Renovation Work At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?