UEFA Champions League Qualifying: Jose Mourinho Left Fuming After Fenerbahce Crashes Out

Jose Mourinho recited his famous "if I speak" one-liner following Fenerbahce's late exit from the Champions League to Lille on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Mourinho's side looked on course to take the tie to penalties after Bafode Diakite's late own-goal levelled the aggregate scores in Istanbul.
But there was to be more drama as Jonathan David's long-range shot struck Jayden Oosterwolde's outstretched arm, with a penalty given after a VAR review.
David would step up to score from 12 yards in the 118th-minute, meaning the Turkish side will play in the Europa League next season as Mourinho faces a possible reunion with Manchester United or Tottenham.
In his post-match assessment, Mourinho repeated his iconic remark that was first said during his time in charge of Chelsea.
The comments came after Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the 2013-14 season, an encounter that saw Ramires, Willian and Mourinho himself sent off by Chris Foy.
He then re-used the line as he seemed to disagree with the penalty that was awarded to Lille in the closing stages of the encounter at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.
"We can do very well in the Europa League, but if... I prefer not to continue with this sentence," Mourinho said.
"Because if I say it, I will get into trouble. It's better not to talk about the penalty. When I look at other incidents that have happened to me recently.
"Only the referee knows why it was a penalty, only the VAR knows. I'm proud of my team."