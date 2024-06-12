Football

Euro 2024: Steve Clarke Aims For Four-Point Target As Scotland Hope To Progress

Scotland have failed in their previous 11 attempts across the World Cup and European Championship to make it past the group stages

Steve Clarke has a clear target for Scotland at Euro 2024.
info_icon

Steve Clarke hopes to take Scotland into the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time at Euro 2024, with their target simply four points to progress. (More Football News)

Scotland have failed in their previous 11 attempts across the World Cup and European Championship to make it past the group stages.

Hosts Germany await in the Group A opener for Clarke's side on Friday before clashes with Switzerland and Hungary.

England manager, Gareth Southgate - null
Euro 2024 Could Be 'Last Chance' If England Do Not Win: Gareth Southgate

BY Stats Perform

With the top two sides progressing, as well as four of the best third-placed finishers, Clarke made his ambitions clear for the upcoming UEFA tournament.

"The bottom line is we need four points to come out the group, that guarantees that you'll come out of the group almost forever," Clarke told BBC Sport.

"That always happens. Three points and a zero goal difference would probably get out of the group so that's what we have to look at – every game in isolation, make sure that we're competitive in every game and realistically you go into the last game with a chance to qualify.

"Hopefully, we've done it before that with the points tally from the first two games but if we get to the last game like we did in the last tournament, we had to go to Wembley, we had to get at least a point against England, we gave ourselves a chance going into the Croatia game.

"Okay, we didn't quite get over the line but at one each in the Croatia game you've got a chance, you've always got that hope, that expectation that you might do it."

Scotland will appear at their fourth European Championship, after 1992, 1996 and 2020, having failed to reach the knockout stages in each of those tournaments.

Clarke's side have just two wins in the finals of the tournament's history, against CIS in 1992 and Switzerland in 1996, and have not found the net in six of their nine matches.

The Scotland manager will become just the third to lead his nation to consecutive international tournaments, along with Andy Roxburgh (1990 World Cup, Euro 92) and Craig Brown (Euro 96, 1998 World Cup).

His message to the players is clear: take it to the last game.

Clarke added: "We play against Hungary in the last game, that's where we want to be – in a similar situation where we know we can get a result and we can qualify."

As for Scotland's starting line-up in Munich, captain Andy Robertson and Lawrence Shankland returned to training in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Tuesday. 

"I've probably got two in my mind that I'm still mulling over and we'll work on that in the next couple of days," Clarke concluded.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra CM Shortly; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. Delhi Water Crisis: SC Asks Govt About Action Against 'Tanker Mafia'
  3. Water Shortage: Teams To Inspect Major Pipelines In City To Ensure No Leakage
  4. Three Women Dead, 24 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand
  5. Madhya Pradesh Launches PM Shri Tourism Service To Connect Indore, Bhopal And Tourist Spots By Air
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Attend The Gala? Here's What We Know
  2. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Set To Make Her Comeback With 'Sisterhood' - Check Poster Inside
  3. After Darshan, His Close Friend And Actress Pavithra Gowda Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case
  4. Watch: BTS Jin Gets Emotional As Members Reunite To Give Him A Warm Welcome At His Military Discharge Ceremony
  5. Zoya Hussain Opens Up On The Link-Up Rumours With Jim Sarbh: We’re Very Close
Sports News
  1. Lamine Yamal Puzzled By Xavi's Sacking After Barcelona U-Turn
  2. Euro 2024: Netherlands Midfielder Teun Koopmeiners Rues 'Nightmare' Injury Absence
  3. IND Vs PAK: Paras Mhambrey Hails India's Superb Bowling Show In T20 World Cup Win
  4. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 27: When, Where To Watch
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 26: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Polish 'Spider-Man' Arrested While Climbing A 30-Storey Building Without Safety Ropes | VIDEO
  2. Madives President Muizzu Calls His First Visit To India A 'Success'
  3. World Day Against Child Labour 2024 Theme, Significance, History & More
  4. Nitrous Oxide Emissions Grew 40 Pc In Last Four Decades, China Largest Emitter: Study
  5. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra CM Shortly; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Oath-Taking: Grand Ceremony Shortly; BJP's Majhi To Be Sworn In As Odisha CM Later
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka