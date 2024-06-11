Euro 2024 Could Be 'Last Chance' If England Do Not Win: Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate admits Euro 2024 could be his "last chance" with England at a major tournament if they do not win it. (More Football News)
Southgate took over as the interim manager of England in September 2017 before being offered the permanent role two months later.
Since then, he has taken the Three Lions to the semi-final and quarter-final of the World Cup in 2018 and 2022 respectively, while they finished as runners-up to Italy in Euro 2020 on home soil.
Southgate's squad travelled to Germany on Monday ahead of their tournament opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.
England are among the favourites to win the tournament, and Southgate, whose contract expires at the end of this year, was realistic about what an unsuccessful result at Euro 2024 could mean for his future.
"If we don't win, I probably won't be here anymore. It might be the last chance," he said.
"I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament – that's the nature of international football.
"I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we've come close so I know that you can't keep standing in front of the public and saying, 'please do a little more', because at some point, people will lose faith in your message.
"If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments."
Following their game against Serbia, England will also face Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.