Football

Euro 2024 Could Be 'Last Chance' If England Do Not Win: Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has taken the Three Lions to the semi-final and quarter-final of the World Cup in 2018 and 2022 respectively, while they finished as runners-up to Italy in Euro 2020 on home soil

England manager, Gareth Southgate
info_icon

Gareth Southgate admits Euro 2024 could be his "last chance" with England at a major tournament if they do not win it. (More Football News)

Southgate took over as the interim manager of England in September 2017 before being offered the permanent role two months later.

Since then, he has taken the Three Lions to the semi-final and quarter-final of the World Cup in 2018 and 2022 respectively, while they finished as runners-up to Italy in Euro 2020 on home soil.

Jude Bellingham celebrates with the Champions League trophy - null
England Not Pinning Euro 2024 Hopes On Bellingham: Gareth Southgate

BY Stats Perform

Southgate's squad travelled to Germany on Monday ahead of their tournament opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

England are among the favourites to win the tournament, and Southgate, whose contract expires at the end of this year, was realistic about what an unsuccessful result at Euro 2024 could mean for his future.

"If we don't win, I probably won't be here anymore. It might be the last chance," he said.

"I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament – that's the nature of international football.

"I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we've come close so I know that you can't keep standing in front of the public and saying, 'please do a little more', because at some point, people will lose faith in your message.

"If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments."

Following their game against Serbia, England will also face Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Man Climbs Atop Mobile Tower In Chandigarh, Demands Meeting With Punjab CM Over Land Dispute
  2. Noida Metro: Convenience Stores At Stations, More Staff, Network Expansion Soon
  3. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash
  4. 'Stop Waiting For Weekends...': Kangana Ranaut Says 'Obsessive' Work Culture Needed For Country's Growth
  5. Nobody Is Unsafe In Country, Will Move Forward With 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': Rijiju
Entertainment News
  1. “Happy To Be The B In LGBTQ+…” Maren Morris Comes Out As Bisexual
  2. Richard Blade Awarded With His Own Star At The Hollywood Walk Of Fame – View Pics
  3. Katie Holmes Blooms In Floral Ensemble At Chanel's Tribeca Film Festival Luncheon
  4. ‘Rock Im Park’: Keanu Reeves Leaves You Shell-Shocked With His Guitar Skills As Dogstar Performs At The Music Festival – View Pics
  5. 'The Good Half' Trailer Review: Nick Jonas Deals With Grief And Healing In This Poignant Drama
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Ian Maatsen Called Up To Netherlands Squad, Injured Teun Koopmeiners Out
  2. Euro 2024: Negativity Around Portugal Sign Of Fans' Heightened Expectations - Bruno Fernandes
  3. Euro 2024 Could Be 'Last Chance' If England Do Not Win: Gareth Southgate
  4. Euro 2024: Poland Boss Michal Probierz Hopeful Robert Lewandowski Injury Is Nothing Serious
  5. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
World News
  1. “Happy To Be The B In LGBTQ+…” Maren Morris Comes Out As Bisexual
  2. Katie Holmes Blooms In Floral Ensemble At Chanel's Tribeca Film Festival Luncheon
  3. EU Parliamentary Results Reflect The New Reality
  4. Active Iceland Volcano In Stunning Pictures
  5. Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, 9 Others Die In Plane Crash
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash