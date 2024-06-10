England Not Pinning Euro 2024 Hopes On Bellingham: Gareth Southgate

England will not be overly reliant on Jude Bellingham at Euro 2024, so says Gareth Southgate. (More Football News)
Bellingham has shined for Real Madrid this season, helping Los Blancos win LaLiga and the Champions League, scoring 23 goals in the process.
He has also become an increasingly important figure for the Three Lions, who are among the favourites at Euro 2024.
Bellingham was given a break in the wake of the Champions League final, and so sat out England's friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland, with the Three Lions failing to impress in a 1-0 loss in the latter match.
When the topic of Bellingham was raised following that defeat at Wembley, Southgate said: "We are not putting everything on Jude.
"We've got a lot of good players and it is a collective thing to go and try to win this tournament.
"If we are relying on one person that isn’t going to be a team that wins.
"I'm sure he will give the squad a lift but it is not his responsibility to do that. It is for all of us to get the focus right, to make sure individually our mentality is right."
England face Serbia in their opening match of Euro 2024 on June 16, before they take on Denmark and Slovenia.