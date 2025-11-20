Ashes 2025/26: Steve Smith Fires Back At Monty Panesar’s Sandpaper-Gate Jibe

Monty Panesar taunts Steve Smith over 2017 sandpaper-gate ahead of Ashes 2025/26. Smith fires back in a heated exchange, keeping tensions high between England and Australia before the series

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ashes 2025/26: Steve Smith Fires Back At Monty Panesar’s Sandpaper-Gate Jibe
Australia's Steve Smith in action against England in 2023
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Monty Panesar urged England to psychologically target Steve Smith over the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal

  • In his response, Smith mocked Panesar’s 2019 Mastermind TV appearance, calling his answers “pretty comical"

  • The first Test of the Ashes 2025/26 will kick off on November 21

Steve Smith lashed out at Monty Panesar ahead of the first Ashes Test, after the former England spinner called on the tourists to target Australia's stand-in skipper.

Ahead of the first Test in Perth, which begins on Friday, Panesar said travelling fans and media should attack Smith over his role in the Sandpapergate scandal.

Smith was replaced as Australia captain after admitting to ball-tampering during a Test match against South Africa in 2018, with the incident often used by England fans to taunt the batsman.

In the build-up to this year's series, Panesar said Smith – who is standing in as captain for the first Test due to Pat Cummins suffering a back injury – should be made to feel "guilty" about that episode.

When asked about those comments by reporters, Smith referenced Panesar's unsuccessful 2019 appearance on quiz show Mastermind in an extraordinary attack.

"I'm going to go off-topic here," said Smith. "Who of you in the room has seen Mastermind, and Monty Panesar on that? Any of you?

"Those of you that have will understand where I'm coming from. If you haven't, do yourself a favour because it is pretty comical.

Related Content
Related Content

"Anyone who believes that Athens is in Germany, Oliver Twist is a season of the year, and America is a city... it doesn't really bother me, those comments. That's as far as I'll go with that one."

info_icon

Smith, currently on 10,477 Test runs, is 451 away from eclipsing Steve Waugh (10,927) as his country's all-time leading scorer in red-ball cricket.

He has scored 611 runs at an average of 87.3 across his last nine first-class innings in Western Australia, including two double-centuries, one of which was against England in December 2017 (239 runs).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Monty Panesar Claps Back At Steve Smith's Mastermind Jibe: Here's What Ex-England Spinner Said

  2. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Only Indians In Marquee Set - Report

  3. Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement To Singer Palash Muchhal Through Funny Instagram Reel - Video

  4. Australia Vs England 1st Test Prediction, Ashes 2025/26: Check Head-To-Head Records And Achievable Milestones

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Weather, Likely Playing XI And More For The Guwahati Decider – Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar CM For Record 10th Term

  2. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Nitish Kumar's Political Journey: Rise, Fall, Rise To 10-Time CM

  5. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  2. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  3. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  4. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  5. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

US News

  1. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  2. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  3. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  4. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  5. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

World News

  1. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

  2. Senior US Military Delegation Visits Kyiv Amid Reports Of US-Russia Peace Framework

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. UK Warns Russia Over Spy Ship Yantar After Laser Incident With RAF Pilots

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs