Football

Euro 2024: Netherlands Midfielder Teun Koopmeiners Rues 'Nightmare' Injury Absence

Teun Koopmeiners was an integral figure as Atalanta secured their first-ever European trophy this term, beating Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa Conference League final last month

Teun Koopmeiners will miss Euro 2024 for the Netherlands.
info_icon

Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners was expected to star for his country at Euro 2024, but instead is left rueing a "nightmare" injury that has ruled him out of the tournament. (More Football News)

Koopmeiners was an integral figure as Atalanta secured their first-ever European trophy this term, beating Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa Conference League final last month.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski goes down injured - null
Euro 2024: Poland Boss Michal Probierz Hopeful Robert Lewandowski Injury Is Nothing Serious

BY Stats Perform

With Ronald Koeman already missing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong for the upcoming tournament in Germany, the Netherlands boss was dealt another blow on Tuesday.

Koopmeiners took to Instagram to confirm his absence for UEFA's 17th edition of their flagship competition after his injury in Monday's warm-up victory over Iceland.

"What should have been a wonderful month has unfortunately turned into a nightmare," wrote Koopmeiners.

"With great disappointment and sadness, I heard the results of the tests. Unfortunately, they found I have no possibility of participating in the European Championship 2024.

"Playing for the Dutch team at a finals tournament and with such a great squad would have been a great honour.

"From now on, like the rest of the Oranje fans, I will encourage and support the team on their way to a great tournament!"

Koopmeiners, a reported target of Juventus and Liverpool, has appeared 21 times for his country as Oranje supporters grew hopes of a fearsome partnership with De Jong in midfield.

Atalanta team-mate Marten de Roon has already been ruled out through injury, leaving Koeman short on options in the middle of the pitch.

In response to the absence of the two players, Koeman has called up Borussia Dortmund loanee Ian Maatsen, who returns after initially failing to make the Netherlands' final Euro squad.

The Netherlands open their campaign against Poland on Sunday before facing France and Austria in Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra CM Shortly; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. Delhi Water Crisis: SC Asks Govt About Action Against 'Tanker Mafia'
  3. Water Shortage: Teams To Inspect Major Pipelines In City To Ensure No Leakage
  4. Three Women Dead, 24 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand
  5. Madhya Pradesh Launches PM Shri Tourism Service To Connect Indore, Bhopal And Tourist Spots By Air
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Attend The Gala? Here's What We Know
  2. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Set To Make Her Comeback With 'Sisterhood' - Check Poster Inside
  3. After Darshan, His Close Friend And Actress Pavithra Gowda Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case
  4. Watch: BTS Jin Gets Emotional As Members Reunite To Give Him A Warm Welcome At His Military Discharge Ceremony
  5. Zoya Hussain Opens Up On The Link-Up Rumours With Jim Sarbh: We’re Very Close
Sports News
  1. Lamine Yamal Puzzled By Xavi's Sacking After Barcelona U-Turn
  2. Euro 2024: Netherlands Midfielder Teun Koopmeiners Rues 'Nightmare' Injury Absence
  3. IND Vs PAK: Paras Mhambrey Hails India's Superb Bowling Show In T20 World Cup Win
  4. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 27: When, Where To Watch
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 26: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Polish 'Spider-Man' Arrested While Climbing A 30-Storey Building Without Safety Ropes | VIDEO
  2. Madives President Muizzu Calls His First Visit To India A 'Success'
  3. World Day Against Child Labour 2024 Theme, Significance, History & More
  4. Nitrous Oxide Emissions Grew 40 Pc In Last Four Decades, China Largest Emitter: Study
  5. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra CM Shortly; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Oath-Taking: Grand Ceremony Shortly; BJP's Majhi To Be Sworn In As Odisha CM Later
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka