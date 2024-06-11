Football

Euro 2024: Poland Boss Michal Probierz Hopeful Robert Lewandowski Injury Is Nothing Serious

Lewandowski was taken off a little over half an hour into his side's 2-1 friendly win over Turkiye on Monday with an apparent thigh issue

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski goes down injured
Michal Probierz is hopeful the injury sustained by Robert Lewandowski in Poland's final Euro 2024 warm-up game is nothing serious. (More Football News)

Lewandowski was taken off a little over half an hour into his side's 2-1 friendly win over Turkiye on Monday with an apparent thigh issue.

Probierz had already seen fellow striker Karol Swiderski leave the field with an ankle injury sustained as he celebrated his 12th-minute goal.

BY Stats Perform

Baris Alper Yilmaz equalised for Turkiye in the 77th minute, but Nicola Zalewski won the game for Poland with a last-minute strike.

The injuries to Lewandowski and Swiderski were the big talking points after the game, though, with head coach Probierz sharing an update to reporters.

"Karol has sprained his ankle," Probierz said. "Only after the tests will we know what the situation looks like. 

"Robert has a slight injury but there should be no problem. There will certainly be no changes made [to the squad]."

Lewandowski has made more appearances (150) and scored more goals (82) for Poland than any other player.

Poland have already lost another attacker in the build-up to Euro 2024 as Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik injured his knee against Ukraine last week.

Probierz's side kick off their tournament against the Netherlands on Sunday, before facing Austria and then France in Group D.

