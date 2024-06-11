Euro 2024: Declan Rice Eyeing History At European Championship With England

Declan Rice is confident that England can do something really special at Euro 2024 as the team set off for Germany on Monday. (More Football News)
The Arsenal midfielder was part of the side that fell short in the tournament three years ago against Italy at Wembley, and has since become a mainstay in the side under Gareth Southgate.
This will be Rice's third international tournament for the Three Lions, and he believes that the current squad have what it takes to lift the trophy in Berlin on July 14.
“We want to make history,” the 25-year-old said on England’s departure show on YouTube. “We say it all the time, but genuinely we have a group, a manager, that really believes.
“We have a confidence that we can go there and do something really special and, of course, with that comes hard work.
"That is going to be the main thing – the hard work as a team, unity, togetherness and with everyone behind us at home. We’re going to feel that for sure, so stick with us, be positive and let’s see what happens.”
England's preparations for the tournament concluded last week and head into their Group C opener with Serbia off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Iceland at Wembley.
But Rice says the disappointment does not detract from what was a beneficial 10-day training camp, hoping to build on his impressive debut season with Arsenal.
“It’s obviously difficult when you finish the league. Your body completely shuts down when you have a break, because we’re made to just play all the time,”
“When we have a rest, our body shuts down and it’s hard to get going again. But last week was really beneficial, to be honest with you, I think for everyone.
“We’ve got another full week now until the game, so we’ll be in a really good spot.”