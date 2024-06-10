Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Aleksandar Pavlovic Out Of Germany Training Camp With Illness

Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic stayed away from the team's training camp Monday with illness, four days before the host nation kicks off Euro 2024 against Scotland.

AP
Germany national football team players warm up Photo: AP
info_icon

The German soccer federation said Pavlovic was the only one of the 26-player squad not to return as scheduled for Monday training from a free weekend following Friday's 2-1 friendly win over Greece.

The German soccer federation said Pavlovic was the only one of the 26-player squad not to return as scheduled for Monday training from a free weekend following Friday's 2-1 friendly win over Greece.

The federation said he “did not travel on Monday for the time being due to an infection,” without giving further details or any timeline for when Pavlovic is expected to join the team.

The 20-year-old Pavlovic had a breakout season for Bayern Munich and was one of the few bright spots in a rare trophyless campaign for his club. It's not the first time illness has interfered with his national team plans.

Pavlovic was first called up by Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann in March but couldn't play because of tonsillitis. He eventually made his international debut last week in a 0-0 draw with Ukraine.

