Netherlands At UEFA Euro 2024: Midfielder Frenkie De Jong To Miss European Championship

Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out of Euro 2024 after failing to recover from an ankle injury. (More Football News)
De Jong has emerged as a fixture in the Netherlands' midfield since making his senior international debut in 2018, winning 54 caps and scoring two goals.
However, he has not played since sustaining an ankle injury during Barcelona's Clasico defeat to Real Madrid on April 21.
Oranje boss Ronald Koeman revealed De Jong had taken part in non-contact training on Sunday, but acknowledged he was unlikely to feature against Poland in their Group D opener later this week.
Koeman also said De Jong's place in the squad would be reconsidered if it looked like he would be unable to play during the group stage, and it has now been confirmed that he will miss the tournament.
In a post to X shortly after they routed Iceland 4-0 in their final pre-tournament friendly, the Netherlands said: "Frenkie de Jong won't participate at Euro 2024.
"We are with you, Frenkie."
Speaking in his post-match press conference on Monday, Koeman hit out at his former club for their handling of De Jong's injury.
"He has a history of ankle injuries," Koeman said. "Barcelona took a risk with him and now we are left with nothing."
De Jong made 30 appearances across all competitions as the Blaugrana endured a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, finishing well adrift of Madrid at the top of LaLiga and exiting the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight.
He was likely to start in a three-man midfield at the Euros, with his absence potentially meaning Tijjani Reijnders will team up with Jerdy Schouten and Joey Veerman.
The Netherlands also saw Teun Koopmeiners suffer a thigh injury in the warm-up ahead of Monday's match, causing him to withdraw from the starting lineup.
The Oranje go to Hamburg to face Poland in their Group D opener on Sunday before facing France in a heavyweight clash and taking on Ralf Rangnick's in-form Austria team.