English Premier League, Liverpool Vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch LIV Vs MCI On TV And Online

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will meet for the 30th time and potentially the final time as the two golaiths of English football set to lock horns in the English Premier League on Sunday, March 10 at Anfield. (More Football News)
In their 29 head-to-head matchups between the two, Klopp’s teams — Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund — have won 12 and lost 11 against Guardiola’s teams — City and Bayern Munich. Six ended in draws.
However, last season Guardiola's City won the treble - the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. City has won the league title five times under Guardiola, including the past three.
“Pep is the best manager in the world. I have a really good life being not even close to that,” Klopp said in his press conference.
After Sunday’s game, the teams could still meet in the FA Cup if they advance past their quarterfinals this month.
Guardiola was complimentary of his rival, as well.
“From the way he makes his teams play football, you always learn. It was always a pleasure to play against him and it will be on Sunday, too.”
Manchester City vs Liverpool Head-To-Head
Overall matches played: 195
Liverpool won: 93
Manchester City: 50
Draw: 52
Manchester City vs Liverpool Head-To-Head In EPL
In the Premier League, these two have met on 53 occasions with Liverpool winning 21 of those to City's 12. 20 were played out as draw.
Matches played: 53
Liverpool won: 21
Manchester City: 12
Draw: 20
Probable Starting Line-Ups:
Manchester City:
Ederson de Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Rodri Hernandez Cascante, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland.
Liverpool:
Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil Van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Antonio Núñez, Luis Díaz, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo.
Liverpool vs Manchester City live streaming and telecast details:
When will the Liverpool vs Manchester City English Premier League match take place?
The Liverpool vs Manchester City match in the English Premier League will take place on March 10, 2024 (Sunday).
At which venue will the Liverpool vs Manchester City game in the English Premier League be played?
Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium will host the Liverpool vs Manchester City game today.
What is the live match timing of the Liverpool vs Manchester City game in the English Premier League, as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?
The Liverpool vs Manchester City live match will kick-off at 9:15 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester City English Premier League 2024 in India?
The live telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester City in India will be available on Star Sports Network’s HD/SD channels.
Where will the Liverpool vs Manchester City English Premier League 2024 be live-streamed in India?
The Liverpool vs Manchester City English Premier League 2024 will be live-streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.