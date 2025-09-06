EC to Review Preparations for Nationwide Special Intensive Revision

Eventually, "for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of the electoral rolls," the poll authority will start a special, rigorous review process nationwide.



PTI reported that poll workers will conduct house-to-house verification as part of the rigorous review process to guarantee a voter list free of errors.



In response to claims from opposition parties that the EC falsified voter data in order to support the BJP, the poll panel has intensified its revision process to prevent illegal migrants from being added to the voter list.



A new 'declaration form' has been added for a group of applicants who want to move from out of state or become electors.