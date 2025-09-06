EC to Review Preparations for Nationwide Special Intensive Revision

The Election Commission will meet state officials to plan an intensive, house-to-house verification aimed at eliminating illegal migrants and ensuring error-free electoral rolls ahead of key elections.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar SIR voter roll revision special intensive revision
Election Commission will meet state officials to plan an intensive, house-to-house verification aimed at eliminating illegal migrants Photo: RANJAN RAHI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. The EC’s September 10 meeting with state election officers will focus on the readiness for a pan-India voter list revision following the Bihar exercise.

  2. The special review aims to verify voters’ birthplaces, targeting illegal migrants and ensuring electoral integrity amid opposition allegations.

  3. House-to-house verification and new declaration forms requiring birth details will be implemented to update and authenticate voter records ahead of upcoming elections

The top leadership of the Election Commission will meet with state representatives next week to review the readiness for the nationwide implementation of a special, intensive revision of the voter list.

According to sources, the election authority called a meeting of its state chief electoral officers on Wednesday.


According to PTI, following Gyanesh Kumar's appointment as chief election commissioner in February, this is the third CEO meeting. However, officials stated that the preparation for a pan-India special intensive review will be discussed, making the September 10 meeting significant.

The Commission has said that after Bihar, the special revision will be carried out in the entire country.

There are indications that the exercise would commence later this year ahead of assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in 2026.

The primary aim of the intensive revision is to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth.

The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal foreign migrants, including from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Eventually, "for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of the electoral rolls," the poll authority will start a special, rigorous review process nationwide.

PTI reported that poll workers will conduct house-to-house verification as part of the rigorous review process to guarantee a voter list free of errors.

In response to claims from opposition parties that the EC falsified voter data in order to support the BJP, the poll panel has intensified its revision process to prevent illegal migrants from being added to the voter list.

A new 'declaration form' has been added for a group of applicants who want to move from out of state or become electors.

Related Content
Related Content

They will have to undertake that they were born in India before July 1, 1987 and provide any document establishing date of birth and/or place of birth.

One of the options listed in the declaration form is that they were born in India between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004.

Additionally, they will need to provide documentation pertaining to their parents' birthdate and area of residence.

However, there has been criticism over the alteration of the Bihar voters list. Opposition parties assert that millions of eligible individuals will not be able to vote due to a lack of documentation.

Reportedly, the EC has been asked by the Supreme Court to make sure that no eligible person is left behind.

Following their states' most recent special intensive revision, some state chief electoral offices have begun releasing voter lists.

The website of Delhi CEO has the 2008 voters' list when the last intensive revision took place in the national capital. In Uttarakhand, the last special intensive revision took place in 2006 and that year's electoral roll is now on the state CEO website.

The last special intensive revision in states will serve as cut off dates as 2003 voters list of Bihar is being used by the EC for intensive revision.

Most of the states carried out revision of electoral rolls between 2002 and 2004.

With PTI input

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI To Elect New President On September 28 In AGM; IPL Chairman Election In Agenda

  2. Canada Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 84: Toss Update, Playing XI's - All You Need To Know

  3. India A Announce 15-Member Squad For Australia A Series; Shreyas Iyer Chosen As Captain

  4. Starc To ‘Milk’ His Body For Test Cricket To Be ‘Good Enough’ For World Cup 2027

  5. Sam Curran Replaces Ben Duckett In England Squad For Upcoming South Africa, Ireland T20I Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better’ – Says Sinner After Making Fifth-Straight Major Final

  2. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Credits Off-Court Maturity For Reaching Grand Slam Final

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime And Seal Final Spot

  4. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Downs Djokovic To Reach Semis At Flushing Meadows

  5. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Through The Lens At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

  2. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  3. Witch Hunts In ‘Viksit Bharat’: Unmasking The Dark Reality Behind Women’s Oppression

  4. Mumbai Police On Alert After WhatsApp Threat Of 14 Terrorists, 400 Kg RDX

  5. Kavitha’s Political Gamble And The BRS Struggle for Relevance In Telangana

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump Says US “Lost” India To China, Then Praises Modi And Talks Of ‘Special Relationship’

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. India Rejects US Trade Advisor’s 'Oil Laundromat' Remark on Russian Crude

  4. US Commerce Secretary Warns India Over Russian Oil, Calls It ‘Vowel’ Between Russia and China

  5. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise