Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz: Duo Set To Resume Rivalry In New York As Another Slam Final Awaits

Sinner vs Alcaraz at US Open final: Sinner and Alcaraz will meet for the 15th time in total, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 9-5, though Sinner has won the last three hard court major titles

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sinner vs Alcaraz at US Open final
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz greet each other at the net after their epic US Open quarter-final battle in 2022.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will resume their rivalry in the US Open final

  • Sinner and Alcaraz will meet for the 15th time in total

  • This will be the first time in the Open Era that two players have contested three major finals in the same season

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are set to face off in a third consecutive grand slam final as they take to the court in the US Open final, with the world number one ranking on the line in New York.

Sinner and Alcaraz will meet for the 15th time in total, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 9-5, though Sinner has won the last three hard court major titles.

Their first titanic tussle occurred at this very tournament three years ago, with Alcaraz saving a match point and defeating Sinner in five sets in the quarter-final on his way to winning his first grand slam, with the match ending at 2:50am - the latest finish in the tournament's history.

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Jannik Sinner in the US Open 2025 final - | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Alcaraz Vs Sinner Live Streaming, US Open Final 2025: H2H, Preview, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

This was just their fourth meeting at the time, and the world number one believes that match was the true beginning of their rivalry, even though they have developed as players since.

Related Content
Related Content

"I feel like our rivalry started here, playing an amazing match," said Sinner.

"We are two different players now, with different confidence too. Let's see what's coming."

This year has seen Sinner win the Australian Open, with Alcaraz falling at the quarter-final stage to Novak Djokovic. They have since contested the following two grand slam finals, with Alcaraz dramatically coming from two sets down and saving three championship points to win the French Open title, while Sinner exacted revenge at Wimbledon with a four set victory just weeks later.

This will be the first time in the Open Era that two players have contested three major finals in the same season and Sinner's coach Darren Cahill believes the rivalry has increased the level of both even further.

"The matches they have played have been such a high level, said Cahill.

"Both guys play a different style, they are trying to push each other and become better tennis players because of the rivalry."

Sinner has been the most dominant player over the past two seasons with 110 victories from 120 matches, and Alcaraz believes his rival's improved physical performance has contributed to his ascension to the top of the world rankings.

"His matches are really demanding physically," said Alcaraz.

"That he's able to play at his 100% during two, three or four hours, that's the biggest improvement he has made in the last years."

Alcaraz has been more inconsistent, especially during 2024, but he has been almost flawless since the Miami Open, losing just two matches and reaching eight finals in a row.

The five-time major champion's serve has improved as the year has gone on, and he's been broken on just two occasions on his road to the final.

"I feel like he's serving much better with the better pace, but the percentage is very high all the time," said Sinner.

"He is much more solid because maybe before there were more ups and downs. Now he's very consistent."

A Sinner victory in the final would draw him level with Alcaraz on five grand slams apiece, and he would be the first male player to defend the US Open since Roger Federer in 2008.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: Rashid Khan's Three-for Halts Pakistan Innings At 141/8

  2. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

  3. Pakistan To Host First-Ever T20I Tri-Series Featuring Afghanistan And Sri Lanka

  4. England Vs South Africa Highlights, 3rd ODI: Root-Bethell, Archer Power ENG To Record 342-Run Win

  5. Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final: Check Live Streaming Details

  2. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Reflects On Victory Journey - ' I Kept Calm'

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz: Duo Set To Resume Rivalry In New York As Another Slam Final Awaits

  4. Alcaraz Vs Sinner Live Streaming, US Open Final 2025: H2H, Preview, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

  5. US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Fourth Major Trophy

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  2. EC to Review Preparations for Nationwide Special Intensive Revision

  3. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  4. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  5. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Crisis, Reaffirm Strong India-France Partnership

  2. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  5. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise