Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz: Duo Set To Resume Rivalry In New York As Another Slam Final Awaits

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are set to face off in a third consecutive grand slam final as they take to the court in the US Open final, with the world number one ranking on the line in New York.
Sinner and Alcaraz will meet for the 15th time in total, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head 9-5, though Sinner has won the last three hard court major titles.
Their first titanic tussle occurred at this very tournament three years ago, with Alcaraz saving a match point and defeating Sinner in five sets in the quarter-final on his way to winning his first grand slam, with the match ending at 2:50am - the latest finish in the tournament's history.
This was just their fourth meeting at the time, and the world number one believes that match was the true beginning of their rivalry, even though they have developed as players since.
"I feel like our rivalry started here, playing an amazing match," said Sinner.
"We are two different players now, with different confidence too. Let's see what's coming."
This year has seen Sinner win the Australian Open, with Alcaraz falling at the quarter-final stage to Novak Djokovic. They have since contested the following two grand slam finals, with Alcaraz dramatically coming from two sets down and saving three championship points to win the French Open title, while Sinner exacted revenge at Wimbledon with a four set victory just weeks later.
This will be the first time in the Open Era that two players have contested three major finals in the same season and Sinner's coach Darren Cahill believes the rivalry has increased the level of both even further.
"The matches they have played have been such a high level, said Cahill.
"Both guys play a different style, they are trying to push each other and become better tennis players because of the rivalry."
Sinner has been the most dominant player over the past two seasons with 110 victories from 120 matches, and Alcaraz believes his rival's improved physical performance has contributed to his ascension to the top of the world rankings.
"His matches are really demanding physically," said Alcaraz.
"That he's able to play at his 100% during two, three or four hours, that's the biggest improvement he has made in the last years."
Alcaraz has been more inconsistent, especially during 2024, but he has been almost flawless since the Miami Open, losing just two matches and reaching eight finals in a row.
The five-time major champion's serve has improved as the year has gone on, and he's been broken on just two occasions on his road to the final.
"I feel like he's serving much better with the better pace, but the percentage is very high all the time," said Sinner.
"He is much more solid because maybe before there were more ups and downs. Now he's very consistent."
A Sinner victory in the final would draw him level with Alcaraz on five grand slams apiece, and he would be the first male player to defend the US Open since Roger Federer in 2008.