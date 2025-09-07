Alcaraz Vs Sinner Live Streaming, US Open Final 2025: H2H, Preview, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner US Open Final 2025 Match Live Streaming Online: Get all the details related to men's singles final at the 2025 US Open in New York, with World No. 1 Sinner going up against World No. 2 Alcaraz at Flushing Meadows

French Open Tennis 2025 Final Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner match pics
Carlos Alcaraz takes on Jannik Sinner in the US Open 2025 final | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
  • Sinner goes up against tennis rival, Alcaraz in the US Open 2025 men's singles final

  • US Prez Donald Trump will be in attendance

  • Live streaming and timings listed

There is a lot at stake when No. 1 Jannik Sinner meets No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open men’s final on Sunday — with President Donald Trump expected to be at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sinner, a 24-year-old from Italy, is trying to become the first repeat men’s champion at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer won five championships in a row there from 2004 through 2008.

He’s also bidding for his third Grand Slam title of the season, after the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and fifth of his career.

Alcaraz, a 22-year-old from Spain, is seeking his sixth major trophy overall and second of 2025, after the French Open. His first Slam title came in New York in 2022 as a teenager — after defeating Sinner in the quarterfinals.

Even though both are quite young, theirs is already quite a remarkable rivalry.

Sunday’s showdown represents the first time in tennis history that the same two men played each other in three consecutive Grand Slam finals within a single season.

This hard-court matchup follows Alcaraz’s victory over Sinner erasing a trio of match points on the French Open’s red clay in June, and Sinner’s victory over Alcaraz on Wimbledon’s grass in July.

Sunday’s match is Sinner’s fifth final in a row at the biggest events in tennis, a run that began with his title at the U.S. Open a year ago. Since the start of that tournament, he has won 33 of 34 matches at the majors. The loss? To Alcaraz at Roland-Garros.

Alcaraz vs Sinner Head-to-Head record

  • Total Matches Played: 14

  • Alcaraz won: 9

  • Sinner won: 5

Will US President Donald Trump Watch The US Open 2025 Men's Singles Final?

Yes, US President Donald Trump will watch the U.S. Open men’s final from Rolex’s suite in Arthur Ashe Stadium, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday.

Trump’s first appearance at the Grand Slam tournament in New York since 2015 — before his first run for the White House — will be Sunday as a guest of the Swiss watchmaker, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those plans were not publicly revealed.

Alcaraz vs Sinner US Open 2025 Final - Live Streaming Details

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner US Open 2025 men’s singles final be played?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, US Open 2025 men’s singles final will be played on Sunday, September 7, from approximately 11.30 PM IST at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner US Open 2025 men’s singles final in India?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, US Open 2025 men’s singles final will be live telecast on Star Sports Network.

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, US Open 2025 men’s singles final be live streamed in India?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner US Open 2025 men’s singles final will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.

(with AP inputs)

