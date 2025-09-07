Russia Strikes Kyiv With Drones And Missiles; Smoke Rises From Cabinet Building

Among the victims was a one-year-old child whose body was recovered from the rubble, as reported by the head of Kyiv’s city administration.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Russian strikes on ukraine
Representative purposes Photo: File photo
Summary
- A drone and missile attack on Kyiv’s capital killed at least two people and injured eleven others

- Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the city center—an area rarely targeted in previous attacks.

- This marks the second major drone and missile strike on Kyiv within two weeks, indicating that the prospects for peace talks continue to fade.

A mass drone and missile attack on Kyiv’s capital killed at least two people and injured eleven others, according to AP.

Among the victims was a one-year-old child whose body was recovered from the rubble, as reported by the head of Kyiv’s city administration.

A fire broke out on the top floor of an administrative building in Pechersk district, where the cabinet of ministers is located. Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the city center—an area rarely targeted in previous attacks.

Debris from Russian drones struck residential buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, local reports confirmed.

This marks the second major drone and missile strike on Kyiv within two weeks, indicating that the prospects for peace talks continue to fade.

- This is a developing story.

