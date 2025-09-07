Belgium Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: Check Live Streaming Details

Belgium Vs Kazakhstan: The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers see Belgium take on Kazakhstan tonight as both teams look to push towards the showpiece tournament that will take place in USA, Canada and Mexico

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Belgium Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers
Belgium Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers where Belgium take on a struggling Kazakhstan at the Lotto Park in Anderlecht on Sunday, September 7. Kazakhstan's hopes of getting to the World Cup are as good as over and they are hoping for some miraculous performances to stay in with a chance. Belgium would want to push their qualifying campaign with further momentum with a thrashing of Kazakh side. Check out the live updates from this game right here
LIVE UPDATES

Belgium Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers

Head to Head: Kazakhstan have never been beaten Belgium in six prior matches (W4, D2). An upset loading tonight or a usual result? Let us see...

Belgium Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers

The match kicks off at 12:15am IST. The Belgium vs Kazakhstan, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers group J clash will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.

Belgium Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers where Belgium take on a struggling Kazakhstan at the Lotto Park in Anderlecht on Sunday, September 7

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Highlights, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: Mohammad Nawaz's Five-for Leads PAK 75-run Win Over AFG

  2. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

  3. Pakistan To Host First-Ever T20I Tri-Series Featuring Afghanistan And Sri Lanka

  4. England Vs South Africa Highlights, 3rd ODI: Root-Bethell, Archer Power ENG To Record 342-Run Win

  5. Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final: Trump In Attendance As Match About To Begin

  2. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Reflects On Victory Journey - ' I Kept Calm'

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz: Duo Set To Resume Rivalry In New York As Another Slam Final Awaits

  4. Alcaraz Vs Sinner Live Streaming, US Open Final 2025: H2H, Preview, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

  5. US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Fourth Major Trophy

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  2. EC to Review Preparations for Nationwide Special Intensive Revision

  3. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  4. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  5. Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Crisis, Reaffirm Strong India-France Partnership

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Crisis, Reaffirm Strong India-France Partnership

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Russia Strikes Kyiv With Drones And Missiles; Smoke Rises From Cabinet Building

  5. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise