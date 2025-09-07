Belgium Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers where Belgium take on a struggling Kazakhstan at the Lotto Park in Anderlecht on Sunday, September 7. Kazakhstan's hopes of getting to the World Cup are as good as over and they are hoping for some miraculous performances to stay in with a chance. Belgium would want to push their qualifying campaign with further momentum with a thrashing of Kazakh side. Check out the live updates from this game right here

LIVE UPDATES

8 Sept 2025, 12:05:56 am IST Belgium Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers Head to Head: Kazakhstan have never been beaten Belgium in six prior matches (W4, D2). An upset loading tonight or a usual result? Let us see...

7 Sept 2025, 11:42:58 pm IST Belgium Vs Kazakhstan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers The match kicks off at 12:15am IST. The Belgium vs Kazakhstan, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers group J clash will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.