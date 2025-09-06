Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

Dhamaal 4 is headlined by Ajay Devgn
The shoot of the comedy drama has been wrapped
It is set for Eid 2026 release
Dhamaal 4 is one of the most anticipated movies. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the film's shoot has been wrapped. The actor shared the news with a unique post, where he revealed the cast of the upcoming comedy. It brings 2007's Dhamaal's original cast. Ajay also announced the film's release.
Dhamaal 4 cast
Apart from Ajay Devgn, Dhamaal 4 also stars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Anjali Dinesh Anand.
The post featured the first look pictures of all the actors from the film. The posters came with a ‘breaking news’ headline of ‘Dhamaal Times’.
"Aaj ki taaza khabar, brought to you by the gang, jo ab jald hi lootne aa rahe hain aapka dil...aur dimaag! 😉#Dhamaal4 arrives in cinemas on Eid 2026 (sic)," wrote Ajay, sharing the posters.
Everyone was seen giving different reactions.
Dhamaal 4 release date
Dhamaal 4 promises to be a blend of comedy, drama and action. The film will arrive in theatres on Eid 2026.
About Dhamaal franchise
The first instalment was released in 2007, and starred Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ashish Chaudhary and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The sequel, Double Dhamaal (2011), had the same cast, and Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat were the new characters. Total Dhamaal (2019) featured Ajay, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta and Boman Irani.
Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar, who has helmed the previous instalments. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Indra Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Ashok Thakeria, and is presented by Gulshan and T-Series alongside Devgn Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios, and T-Series Films.