Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

The shoot of Dhamaal 4 has been wrapped in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn-led film is all set for Eid 2026 release.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dhamaal 4
Dhamaal 4 release date announced Photo: Instagram/Ajay Devgn
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dhamaal 4 is headlined by Ajay Devgn

  • The shoot of the comedy drama has been wrapped

  • It is set for Eid 2026 release

Dhamaal 4 is one of the most anticipated movies. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the film's shoot has been wrapped. The actor shared the news with a unique post, where he revealed the cast of the upcoming comedy. It brings 2007's Dhamaal's original cast. Ajay also announced the film's release.

Dhamaal 4 cast

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Dhamaal 4 also stars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Anjali Dinesh Anand.

The post featured the first look pictures of all the actors from the film. The posters came with a ‘breaking news’ headline of ‘Dhamaal Times’. 

"Aaj ki taaza khabar, brought to you by the gang, jo ab jald hi lootne aa rahe hain aapka dil...aur dimaag! 😉#Dhamaal4 arrives in cinemas on Eid 2026 (sic)," wrote Ajay, sharing the posters.

Everyone was seen giving different reactions.

Coolie OTT release date and platform - X
Coolie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth Starrer Action Thriller Online

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhamaal 4 release date

Dhamaal 4 promises to be a blend of comedy, drama and action. The film will arrive in theatres on Eid 2026.

Related Content
Related Content

About Dhamaal franchise

The first instalment was released in 2007, and starred Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ashish Chaudhary and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The sequel, Double Dhamaal (2011), had the same cast, and Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat were the new characters. Total Dhamaal (2019) featured Ajay, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta and Boman Irani.

Sabar Bonda to release in India - X
Rohan Parashuram Kanawade's Sundance-Winning Sabar Bonda To Release In India; Check Out The Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar, who has helmed the previous instalments. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Indra Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Ashok Thakeria, and is presented by Gulshan and T-Series alongside Devgn Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios, and T-Series Films.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sam Curran Replaces Ben Duckett In England Squad For Upcoming South Africa, Ireland T20I Series

  2. Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A Vs Australia A, Team Announcement After Duleep Trophy Semis: Report

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  4. Afghanistan Vs UAE Match Report, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 6: AFG Hold Their Nerve To Snatch Last-Ball Win Over Hosts

  5. Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Says That’s Not The Right Move

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime And Seal Final Spot

  2. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Downs Djokovic To Reach Semis At Flushing Meadows

  3. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Through The Lens At Flushing Meadows

  4. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic's Frank Admission For His Semi-final Defeat To Carlos Alcaraz At Flushing Meadows

  5. Sabalenka Vs Anisimova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final: Preview, H2H - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  2. Witch Hunts In ‘Viksit Bharat’: Unmasking The Dark Reality Behind Women’s Oppression

  3. Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Call To IPS Officer Sparks Controversy

  4. Mamata Seeks Legal Route to Reassign ‘Tainted’ SSC Teachers in Bengal

  5. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Commerce Secretary Warns India Over Russian Oil, Calls It ‘Vowel’ Between Russia and China

  2. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  3. India Rejects US Trade Advisor’s 'Oil Laundromat' Remark on Russian Crude

  4. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  5. Meet The World’s Most Isolated Tribe On An Indian Island That Doesn't Want To Be Found

Latest Stories

  1. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I: SL Aim to Seal Series As ZIM Fight For Survival In Harare

  3. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  4. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise

  5. Five Militants Arrested In Manipur Over Extortion In Three Districts

  6. Canada Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 85: Preview, H2H, Squads - All You Need To Know

  7. Astrology Checklist for Lunar Eclipse 2025: Prepare Spiritually and Emotionally

  8. Daily Horoscope for September 6, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces