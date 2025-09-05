US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

- The order lowers the duty rate from the previous 27.5 percent to 15 percent, formally activating the terms agreed upon in July.
US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order that implements a long-anticipated reduction in tariffs on Japanese automobile imports. Announced today, the order lowers the duty rate from the previous 27.5 percent to 15 percent, formally activating the terms agreed upon in July.
The reduced rate will take effect seven days after the order’s publication and applies retroactively from August 7. Measures also ensure that vehicles already subject to higher tariffs—such as those on beef—won’t incur extra charges, and import duties on aircraft and related parts are entirely exempt from the new tariff framework.
As part of the broader agreement, Japan has committed to investing $550 billion across various U.S. projects, along with increased procurement of American agricultural goods and defense-related spending. The deal includes purchases of 100 commercial aircraft.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba welcomed the development, calling it an "excellent" outcome that resolves uncertainty surrounding key Japanese industries. He framed the agreement as a strategic shift toward investment rather than trade barriers. Meanwhile, Japan’s lead trade negotiator described the executive order as a faithful and steady implementation of the July agreement.
The move sparked renewed attention to its regional impact. South Korea is particularly concerned, as its automakers continue to face a 25 percent tariff while Japanese brands enjoy lower rates—creating a competitive imbalance. Industry commentators noted that the tariff reversal, though beneficial to exporters, may heighten volatility in trade policy and prompt US automakers to reassess their strategies.
Earlier this year, sweeping import tariffs under a "reciprocal tariffs" framework—imposed in April—had raised the baseline for automobiles to 25 percent. The new measure effectively undoes that hike for Japanese vehicles, but broader questions remain about tariff stacking and clarity in implementation.
The executive order addresses a key demand from Japan's auto sector and provides clarity on trade terms. However, it also underscores the transactional nature of current U.S. trade policy, leaving unresolved issues such as the treatment of other countries’ imports and long-term economic stability.