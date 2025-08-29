India-Japan Summit: PM Modi Says Both Nations Can Create Perfect Partnership And Mutual Growth

Modi commenced his two-day visit to Japan on Friday and said that India and Japan will together shape the Asian century for stability, growth and prosperity.
Modi showcased India as a ripe investment destination due to its political and economic stability.
Modi and Ishiba are likely to upgrade the 2008 Declaration on Security Cooperation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his two-day visit to Japan on Friday and said that India and Japan will together shape the Asian century for stability, growth and prosperity. Modi made the statement at a business forum claiming that Japan's excellence and India's scale can create a perfect partnership and mutual growth.
Modi showcased India as a ripe investment destination due to its political and economic stability as well as transparency and predictability in policy decisions. "Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world and very soon, it is going to become the third largest global economy," he said at the India-Japan Economic Forum.
Modi said India has taken bold and ambitious initiatives in a range of key areas, including artificial intelligence, semiconductor, quantum computing, biotech and space.
He highlighted the successful partnership between both nations in the auto sector which could be replicated in areas of robotics, semiconductors, ship-building, and nuclear energy, he noted. In India's development journey, Japan has always been an important partner, Modi said.
From Metro to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, India-Japan partnership in every sector became a symbol of mutual trust, he added.
The visit comes amid strained ties between India and USA due to Trump imposing additional tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil. During the 2025 summit, Modi and Ishiba are likely to upgrade the 2008 Declaration on Security Cooperation, which will include defense hardware purchases.
Modi claimed that India and Japan can make a significant contribution to the development of the Global South, especially in Africa.
