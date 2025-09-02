US Supreme Court To Look Into Trump's Tariffs

In a seven-four majority, the court ruled that Trump’s invocation of emergency powers to impose tariffs of “unlimited duration on nearly all goods from nearly every country in the world” had exceeded his presidential mandate. This ruling upholds an earlier decision passed by a specialised trade court in New York. It also allows the tariffs to remain in place while the Trump administration appeals to the Supreme Court. This ruling goes to the heart of President Trump’s economic policy, who called the decision a “total disaster for the Country” and asserted that the Supreme Court would rule in his favour. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro similarly denounced the decision, saying that a loss in the Supreme Court on this matter would signal “the end of the United States.” It also raises new uncertainties which may disrupt the strategies of trading partners who are still in negotiations with the US, and who might decide to wait for the outcome of this legal battle.