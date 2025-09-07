US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Reflects On Victory Journey - ' I Kept Calm'

Sabalenka who beat Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to retain her US Open crown, had failed to win any of the previous three majors this year, crashing out of Wimbledon in the semi-finals

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sabalenka reflects on US Open win
Sabalenka reflects on US Open win
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aryna Sabalenka won the US Open 2025 on Saturday

  • She had not won a major this season before her victory in New York

  • She had "completely lost control of her emotions" following final defeats at the Australian and French Opens

Aryna Sabalenka claimed that she had "completely lost control of her emotions" following final defeats at the Australian and French Opens, as the world number one reflected on her US Open victory. 

The Belarusian, who beat Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to retain her US Open crown, had failed to win any of the previous three majors this year, crashing out of Wimbledon in the semi-finals. 

However, her emphatic display saw her clinch the fourth Grand Slam of her career, and register her 100th Grand Slam singles victory from just 126 matches. 

The US Open triumph meant that the 2024 Australian Open champion avoided the unwanted record of becoming just the sixth women's player during the Open Era to have lost three major singles finals during a calendar season. 

"After two finals where I completely lost control of my emotions, I didn't want to let that to happen again," Sabalenka told ESPN.

"There were some moments where I was close to letting it go, but I kept calm."

Discussing what motivates her to perform at the highest level, Sabalenka said: "It means a lot, when he [her father] passed away, I was very depressed.

Related Content
Related Content

"It was a tough moment for me and my family, but at that moment I decided to take it as motivation to put our family name in history. I want to believe and I feel his protection from up there, and he has become my power."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: Rashid Khan's Three-for Halts Pakistan Innings At 141/8

  2. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

  3. Pakistan To Host First-Ever T20I Tri-Series Featuring Afghanistan And Sri Lanka

  4. England Vs South Africa Highlights, 3rd ODI: Root-Bethell, Archer Power ENG To Record 342-Run Win

  5. Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final: Check Live Streaming Details

  2. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Reflects On Victory Journey - ' I Kept Calm'

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz: Duo Set To Resume Rivalry In New York As Another Slam Final Awaits

  4. Alcaraz Vs Sinner Live Streaming, US Open Final 2025: H2H, Preview, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

  5. US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Fourth Major Trophy

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  2. EC to Review Preparations for Nationwide Special Intensive Revision

  3. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  4. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  5. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  2. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  3. Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Crisis, Reaffirm Strong India-France Partnership

  4. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  5. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise