Aryna Sabalenka claimed that she had "completely lost control of her emotions" following final defeats at the Australian and French Opens, as the world number one reflected on her US Open victory.
The Belarusian, who beat Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to retain her US Open crown, had failed to win any of the previous three majors this year, crashing out of Wimbledon in the semi-finals.
However, her emphatic display saw her clinch the fourth Grand Slam of her career, and register her 100th Grand Slam singles victory from just 126 matches.
The US Open triumph meant that the 2024 Australian Open champion avoided the unwanted record of becoming just the sixth women's player during the Open Era to have lost three major singles finals during a calendar season.
"After two finals where I completely lost control of my emotions, I didn't want to let that to happen again," Sabalenka told ESPN.
"There were some moments where I was close to letting it go, but I kept calm."
Discussing what motivates her to perform at the highest level, Sabalenka said: "It means a lot, when he [her father] passed away, I was very depressed.
"It was a tough moment for me and my family, but at that moment I decided to take it as motivation to put our family name in history. I want to believe and I feel his protection from up there, and he has become my power."