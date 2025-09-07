Day In Pics: September 07, 2025

People carry out their daily activities in a temporary shelter after the water level of the Yamuna river recedes and flows close to the danger mark, near Shastri Park metro station, in New Delhi.
An aspirant undergoes security check before he appears for Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025, Day 2, at an examination centre, in Prayagraj.
Aspirants undergo checking procedure before they appear for Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Teacher Recruitment exam, at an examination centre, in Bikaner.
Restoration work underway on the Shimla-Thiog-Rohru National Highway-705 after it gets closed due to landslides and falling debris, in Shimla.
People march during Illinois Coalition for Immigrant & Refugee Rights' "Chicago Says No Trump No Troops" protest in Chicago.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Devendra Fadnavis and others participate in a beach cleanup drive, a day after immersion of the idols of Lord Ganesha as part of the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festivities, at Juhu Beach, in Mumbai.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta chairs a meeting to review the ongoing development works in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency at Jan Seva Sadan, in New Delhi.
A man performs ‘pind daan’ rituals on the first day of ‘Pitru Paksha’, at Sangam, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
A man inside the operator’s cabin of the German-made TBM named Shakti during tunnel excavation between Devprayag and Janasu, Uttarakhand.
People on boats take part in procession of ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ idol of Lord Ganesha before visarjan, immersion, during the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, at Girgaum Chowpatty, in Mumbai.
An artisan works on a clay idol of Goddess Durga ahead of the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Guwahati.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati holds a strategy meeting at party headquarters, in Lucknow.
Media representatives on the Old Iron Bridge (Loha Pul) after the water level of the Yamuna river recedes and flows close to the danger mark, in New Delhi.
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tejasvi Surya and Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman during the launch of ‘Namo Yuva Run-For a Nasha Mukt Bharat’, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi.
Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlerkar performs rituals at the Varkala Sivagiri Mutt during ‘Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi’ festival celebration, in Thiruvananthapuram.
People offer prayers while wading through neck-deep floodwater of the swollen Narmada river inundating a temple on the first day of 'Pitru Paksha', in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
An aerial view of an area inundated with water of the swollen Yamuna river, at Vrindavan, in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh.
A woman stands amid floodwater of the swollen Yamuna river inundating an area near the ancient Kailash Shiv Temple, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.
Cattle rest in floodwater at a residential area after incessant rainfall, in Mathura.
People throng at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on 'Chandra Grahan', lunar eclipse, in Ayodhya.
A top view of cars partially submerged in water of an overflowing nearby drain at Maruti's stockyard at Bahadurgarh, in Jhajjar district.