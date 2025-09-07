National

Day In Pics: September 07, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 07, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yamuna water level receds
Yamuna water level receds | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

People carry out their daily activities in a temporary shelter after the water level of the Yamuna river recedes and flows close to the danger mark, near Shastri Park metro station, in New Delhi.

2/21
UPSSSC PET 2025
UPSSSC PET 2025 | Photo: PTI

An aspirant undergoes security check before he appears for Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025, Day 2, at an examination centre, in Prayagraj.

3/21
RPSC Teacher Recruitment exam
RPSC Teacher Recruitment exam | Photo: PTI

Aspirants undergo checking procedure before they appear for Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Teacher Recruitment exam, at an examination centre, in Bikaner.

4/21
NH 705 closed
NH 705 closed | Photo: PTI

Restoration work underway on the Shimla-Thiog-Rohru National Highway-705 after it gets closed due to landslides and falling debris, in Shimla.

5/21
Trump Chicago
Trump Chicago | Photo: AP/PTI

People march during Illinois Coalition for Immigrant & Refugee Rights' "Chicago Says No Trump No Troops" protest in Chicago.

6/21
Beach cleanup drive after Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai
Beach cleanup drive after Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Devendra Fadnavis and others participate in a beach cleanup drive, a day after immersion of the idols of Lord Ganesha as part of the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festivities, at Juhu Beach, in Mumbai.

7/21
CM Rekha chairs a review meeting
CM Rekha chairs a review meeting | Photo: @gupta_rekha/X via PTI

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta chairs a meeting to review the ongoing development works in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency at Jan Seva Sadan, in New Delhi.

8/21
Pitra Paksh rituals in Prayagraj
Pitra Paksh rituals in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

A man performs ‘pind daan’ rituals on the first day of ‘Pitru Paksha’, at Sangam, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

9/21
Janasu tunnel
Janasu tunnel | Photo: Handout via PTI

A man inside the operator’s cabin of the German-made TBM named Shakti during tunnel excavation between Devprayag and Janasu, Uttarakhand.

10/21
Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Kunal Pati

People on boats take part in procession of ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ idol of Lord Ganesha before visarjan, immersion, during the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, at Girgaum Chowpatty, in Mumbai.

11/21
Durga Puja preparations
Durga Puja preparations | Photo: PTI

An artisan works on a clay idol of Goddess Durga ahead of the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Guwahati.

12/21
Mayawati chairs a BSP meeting
Mayawati chairs a BSP meeting | Photo: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati holds a strategy meeting at party headquarters, in Lucknow.

13/21
Weather: Yamuna water level receds
Weather: Yamuna water level receds | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Media representatives on the Old Iron Bridge (Loha Pul) after the water level of the Yamuna river recedes and flows close to the danger mark, in New Delhi.

14/21
Launch of Namo Yuva Run in Delhi
Launch of Namo Yuva Run in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tejasvi Surya and Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman during the launch of ‘Namo Yuva Run-For a Nasha Mukt Bharat’, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi.

15/21
Sree Narayana Jayanthi festival in Trivandrum
Sree Narayana Jayanthi festival in Trivandrum | Photo: PTI

Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlerkar performs rituals at the Varkala Sivagiri Mutt during ‘Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi’ festival celebration, in Thiruvananthapuram.

16/21
Swollen Narmada river in Jabalpur
Swollen Narmada river in Jabalpur | Photo: PTI

People offer prayers while wading through neck-deep floodwater of the swollen Narmada river inundating a temple on the first day of 'Pitru Paksha', in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

17/21
Weather: Flood in Mathura
Weather: Flood in Mathura | Photo: PTI

An aerial view of an area inundated with water of the swollen Yamuna river, at Vrindavan, in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh.

18/21
Swollen Yamuna river in Agra
Swollen Yamuna river in Agra | Photo: PTI

A woman stands amid floodwater of the swollen Yamuna river inundating an area near the ancient Kailash Shiv Temple, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

19/21
Rain in Mathura
Rain in Mathura | Photo: PTI

Cattle rest in floodwater at a residential area after incessant rainfall, in Mathura.

20/21
Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya
Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya | Photo: @ShriRamTeerth/X via PTI

People throng at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on 'Chandra Grahan', lunar eclipse, in Ayodhya.

21/21
Maruti stockyard inundated in Jhajjar
Maruti stockyard inundated in Jhajjar | Photo: PTI

A top view of cars partially submerged in water of an overflowing nearby drain at Maruti's stockyard at Bahadurgarh, in Jhajjar district.

