Ukraine Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Deschamps Strongly Defends Decision To Play Dembele

Didier Deschamps has defended his decision to play Ousmane Dembele in France’s World Cup qualifier against Ukraine.
France ran out 2-0 victors in their opening Group D qualifying match with Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe, who has now matched Thierry Henry for the second-most goals for their country (51), scoring either side of half-time.
Dembele was introduced as a half-time substitute but was replaced by Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike in the 81st minute after the Paris Saint-Germain star appeared to suffer a hamstring injury.
The PSG hierarchy are reportedly furious that Dembele was played after he sustained a similar injury in their most recent fixture against Toulouse, but Deschamps insisted the two incidents were not related.
"If he wasn't fit, I wouldn't bring him in,” Deschamps exclaimed.
“In addition, it was not the same thigh. Unfortunately for him it happened, it can happen to someone who has had nothing before.
“But if I bring him in, he's fit... otherwise I would have brought in another player. But because of what he thought about himself and the medical situation, there was not the slightest apprehension.”
Deschamps also hinted that Dembele will not be involved in their other qualifier before the return of club football, a home match against Iceland at the Parc des Princes.
Iceland are currently top of Group D after just one game following their impressive 5-0 win over Azerbaijan.
PSG will be hoping that Dembele will be fit for their Ligue 1 clash against Lens on September 14, while they also face Atalanta and Barcelona in the Champions League before the next international break.