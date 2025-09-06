Ukraine Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Deschamps Strongly Defends Decision To Play Dembele

Dembele was introduced as a half-time substitute but was replaced by Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike in the 81st minute after the Paris Saint-Germain star appeared to suffer a hamstring injury.

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ukraine Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Deschamps Strongly Defends Dembele
Ousmane Dembele suffered an injury against Ukraine
info_icon

Didier Deschamps has defended his decision to play Ousmane Dembele in France’s World Cup qualifier against Ukraine.

France ran out 2-0 victors in their opening Group D qualifying match with Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe, who has now matched Thierry Henry for the second-most goals for their country (51), scoring either side of half-time.

Dembele was introduced as a half-time substitute but was replaced by Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike in the 81st minute after the Paris Saint-Germain star appeared to suffer a hamstring injury.

The PSG hierarchy are reportedly furious that Dembele was played after he sustained a similar injury in their most recent fixture against Toulouse, but Deschamps insisted the two incidents were not related.

"If he wasn't fit, I wouldn't bring him in,” Deschamps exclaimed.

“In addition, it was not the same thigh. Unfortunately for him it happened, it can happen to someone who has had nothing before.

“But if I bring him in, he's fit... otherwise I would have brought in another player. But because of what he thought about himself and the medical situation, there was not the slightest apprehension.”

Deschamps also hinted that Dembele will not be involved in their other qualifier before the return of club football, a home match against Iceland at the Parc des Princes.

Iceland are currently top of Group D after just one game following their impressive 5-0 win over Azerbaijan.

Related Content
Related Content

PSG will be hoping that Dembele will be fit for their Ligue 1 clash against Lens on September 14, while they also face Atalanta and Barcelona in the Champions League before the next international break.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sam Curran Replaces Ben Duckett In England Squad For Upcoming South Africa, Ireland T20I Series

  2. Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A Vs Australia A, Team Announcement After Duleep Trophy Semis: Report

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  4. Afghanistan Vs UAE Match Report, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 6: AFG Hold Their Nerve To Snatch Last-Ball Win Over Hosts

  5. Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Says That’s Not The Right Move

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better’ – Says Sinner After Making Fifth-Straight Major Final

  2. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Credits Off-Court Maturity For Reaching Grand Slam Final

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime And Seal Final Spot

  4. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Downs Djokovic To Reach Semis At Flushing Meadows

  5. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Through The Lens At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  2. Mamata Seeks Legal Route to Reassign ‘Tainted’ SSC Teachers in Bengal

  3. Witch Hunts In ‘Viksit Bharat’: Unmasking The Dark Reality Behind Women’s Oppression

  4. Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Call To IPS Officer Sparks Controversy

  5. New Law Floats Hope Among Bengaluru Gig Workers But Platforms May Sink Them

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Commerce Secretary Warns India Over Russian Oil, Calls It ‘Vowel’ Between Russia and China

  2. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

  3. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  4. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  5. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

Latest Stories

  1. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I: ZIM Strike Early As Hosts Make Strong Start In Harare

  3. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  4. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise

  5. Five Militants Arrested In Manipur Over Extortion In Three Districts

  6. Canada Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 85: Preview, H2H, Squads - All You Need To Know

  7. Astrology Checklist for Lunar Eclipse 2025: Prepare Spiritually and Emotionally

  8. Daily Horoscope for September 6, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces