Tennis

US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Fourth Major Trophy

Aryna Sabalenka did not make many mistakes until near the end, despite not sacrificing any power, and outplayed Amanda Anisimova for a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory in the US Open final on Sunday (September 7, 2025), making her the first woman to win the tournament in consecutive years since Serena Williams more than a decade ago. The No. 1-ranked Sabalenka picked up the fourth Grand Slam title of her career, all on hard courts. This was not all smooth sailing, though. Sabalenka twice led by a break in the second set, and served for the win at 5-4. But at 30-all, so close to the trophy, she had a chance to hit an overhead and get to match point. Instead, while backpedalling, Sabalenka put the ball into the net, giving Anisimova a break chance. But 15 minutes after the flub, Sabalenka was kneeling on the court and covering her face with both hands, coming through on her third match point.