Tennis

US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Fourth Major Trophy

Aryna Sabalenka did not make many mistakes until near the end, despite not sacrificing any power, and outplayed Amanda Anisimova for a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory in the US Open final on Sunday (September 7, 2025), making her the first woman to win the tournament in consecutive years since Serena Williams more than a decade ago. The No. 1-ranked Sabalenka picked up the fourth Grand Slam title of her career, all on hard courts. This was not all smooth sailing, though. Sabalenka twice led by a break in the second set, and served for the win at 5-4. But at 30-all, so close to the trophy, she had a chance to hit an overhead and get to match point. Instead, while backpedalling, Sabalenka put the ball into the net, giving Anisimova a break chance. But 15 minutes after the flub, Sabalenka was kneeling on the court and covering her face with both hands, coming through on her third match point.

US Open Tennis 2025 Women's Singles Final Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova_1
US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Womens Singles Final Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova_2
US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after receiving a check for $5 million after defeating Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Womens Singles Final Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova_3
US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, holds her trophy aftyer defeating Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, after the women's finals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Womens Singles Final Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova_4
US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, and Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, jhold their trophies after the women's finals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Womens Singles Final Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova_5
US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, hugs Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, after winning the women's finals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Womens Singles Final Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova_6
US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after defeating Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, during the women's finals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Womens Singles Final Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova_7
US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts at match point after defeating Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Womens Singles Final Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova_8
US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's finals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Womens Singles Final Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova_9
US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Womens Singles Final Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova_10
US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin

Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

US Open Tennis 2025 Womens Singles Final Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova_11
US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot against Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, during the women's finals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

