Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I: Full Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Dushan Hemantha, Vishen Halambage, Kamindu Mendis
Zimbabwe: Dion Myers, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams
Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I: Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Stay tuned for the live coverage and updates.