Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I: SL Aim to Seal Series As ZIM Fight For Survival In Harare

Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I: With the Asia Cup around the corner, Sri Lanka target back-to-back wins, while Zimbabwe look to bounce back and keep the series alive. Stay tuned for all live updates

Sri Lanka eye a series win before the Asia Cup, while Zimbabwe fight to level the contest. X/OfficialSLC
Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0 after a four-wicket win in the opener. Chasing 176, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis gave the visitors a 96-run start. A middle-order wobble set them back before Kamindu Mendis’ explosive 16-ball 41* sealed the chase. For Zimbabwe, Brian Bennett starred with 81 off 57 while Richard Ngavara impressed with 2 for 19. Sri Lanka eye a series win before the Asia Cup, while Zimbabwe fight to level the contest.
Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I: Full Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Dushan Hemantha, Vishen Halambage, Kamindu Mendis

Zimbabwe: Dion Myers, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I: Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Stay tuned for the live coverage and updates.

