Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Zimbabwe take on visiting Sri Lanka in the second T20 International at Harare Sports Club, Harare, on Saturday. Watch the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka T20I cricket match live today.
The Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe suffered a four-wicket defeat in the first T20I. Asked to set a target, they posted a healthy 175/7 with opener Brian Bennett playing a 57-ball knock for 81 runs.
But as it turned out, the total proved not enough as Sri Lanka chased down the target with five balls to spare. Kamindu Mendis, who hit a 16-ball 41, was adjudged the Player of the Match.
Sri Lanka had also won the preceding two-match One-Day Internationals 2-0.
Pathum Nissanka, who set up those ODI wins with 76 and 122, set the foundation for Sri Lanka in the first T20I by scoring 52 off 32, and added 96 runs for the opening wicket with Kusal Mendis (38 off 35).
Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka T20I Head-To-Head Record
This marks the eighth meeting between the two teams in the shortest format of the game. Sri Lanka have a decisive 6-1 lead over Zimbabwe in their T20I head-to-head record.
Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka T20I Series Squads
Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor, Clive Madande, and Trevor Gwandu.
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamil Mishara, and Vishen Halambage.
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I - Live Streaming Info
When is the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?
The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played on Saturday, September 6.
What time will the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I start?
The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will start at 5:00 pm (IST).
Where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I on TV and Online?
The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I won't be available for telecast. However, one can watch the live streaming of the ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I on the FanCode app and website.