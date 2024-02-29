Winning the EFL Cup with a bunch of green youngsters was not enough for Jurgen Klopp. Three days on, the outgoing Liverpool manager went one step ahead in the FA Cup fifth-round clash against Southampton. He fielded a starting XI with six players aged 21 or younger in the key encounter. This included 16-year-old Trey Nyoni, who became the youngest ever to compete in the FA Cup in Liverpool history. The result? A resounding 3-0 victory. (More Football News)

The young guns came good once again, as Liverpool set up a quarter-final showdown with Manchester United. Two 18-year-olds architected The Reds' win - Jayden Danns, son of former Crystal Palace midfielder Neil, and debutant Lewis Koumas, son of former ­Wales playmaker Jason. Both are products of the Liverpool Academy, and were supposed to be playing Leeds in the FA Youth Cup semi-final before being summoned for an unforgettable big-stage showing.