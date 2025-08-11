NorthEast United FC Vs Rangdajied United Live Streaming, Durand Cup: When, Where To Watch Group E Match

NorthEast United FC have already qualified to the quarter-finals
Rangdajied United FC have bowed out
Match to take place in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong
NorthEast United FC will lock horns against Rangdajied United FC in their final group-stage match of the Durand Cup 2025 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Monday, August 11.
The defending champions will go into this fixture on the back of consecutive victories, a 3-1 win over Malaysia’s Armed Forces and defeating Shillong Lajong FC 2-1, to book their place in the quarter-finals.
Despite their qualification, the Highlanders will be keen to maintain their winning momentum as they head towards the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup for the third straight year.
As for Rangdajied United, they are already out of the tournament after consecutive defeats, 3-1 to Shillong Lajong and 1-0 to Malaysia’s Armed Forces.
Match Details
Match No. 34: NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong
Date: 11 August, 2025
Kick-Off Time: 7:00 PM
Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup: Live Streaming Details
