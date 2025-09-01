Football

Liverpool Vs Arsenal, Premier League: Szoboszlai Fires Reds To 1-0 Victory With Brilliant Free-Kick

Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield, thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning 83rd-minute free kick from distance. The game had been scrappy and cagey, with few clear-cut chances, Arsenal’s new signing Eberechi Eze failing to make an impact, and both sides dealing with early injuries. Liverpool grew into the game after a disallowed goal for Arsenal and a few near misses, with Szoboszlai’s curling strike finally breaking the deadlock and sending the home fans into a frenzy. Despite Arsenal pushing hard in the final minutes, Liverpool held on for a vital win, maintaining a perfect start to their title defense.