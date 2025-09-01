Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates with Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson after the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Joe Gomez, right, challenges Arsenal's Eberechi Eze during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, challenges Arsenal's Declan Rice during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.
Arsenal's Cristhian Mosquera, center, heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, left, shoots to score his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.
Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi, right, challenges Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike scores a goal that was disallowed for an offside during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson plays the ball ahead of Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.