Football

Liverpool Vs Arsenal, Premier League: Szoboszlai Fires Reds To 1-0 Victory With Brilliant Free-Kick

Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield, thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning 83rd-minute free kick from distance. The game had been scrappy and cagey, with few clear-cut chances, Arsenal’s new signing Eberechi Eze failing to make an impact, and both sides dealing with early injuries. Liverpool grew into the game after a disallowed goal for Arsenal and a few near misses, with Szoboszlai’s curling strike finally breaking the deadlock and sending the home fans into a frenzy. Despite Arsenal pushing hard in the final minutes, Liverpool held on for a vital win, maintaining a perfect start to their title defense.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal_Dominik Szoboszlai
Premier League 2025-26: FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates with Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson after the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.

2/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal_ Joe Gomez
Premier League 2025-26: FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Joe Gomez, right, challenges Arsenal's Eberechi Eze during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.

3/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal_Mohamed Salah
Premier League 2025-26: FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, challenges Arsenal's Declan Rice during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.

4/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal_Cristhian Mosquera
Premier League 2025-26: FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Arsenal's Cristhian Mosquera, center, heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.

5/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal_Dominik Szoboszlai
Premier League 2025-26: FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, left, shoots to score his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.

6/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal_Dominik Szoboszlai
Premier League 2025-26: FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.

7/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal_ Alexis Mac Allister
Premier League 2025-26: FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.

8/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal_Martin Zubimendi
Premier League 2025-26: FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi, right, challenges Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.

9/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal_Hugo Ekitike
Premier League 2025-26: FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike scores a goal that was disallowed for an offside during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.

10/10
Britain Soccer Premier League 2025-26 FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal_Alisson
Premier League 2025-26: FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson plays the ball ahead of Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres during the English Premier League soccer match between FC Liverpool and FC Arsenal in Liverpool, England.

