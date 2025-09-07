Pakistan To Host First-Ever T20I Tri-Series Featuring Afghanistan And Sri Lanka

Pakistan to host Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in first-ever T20I tri-series.
Matches split between Rawalpindi and Lahore; final on November 29.
Series doubles up as preparation for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
In a landmark move for Pakistan cricket, the country will host its first-ever T20I tri-series from November 17 to 29, 2025, featuring Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the tournament, which is designed as crucial preparation for all three teams ahead of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
Afghanistan To Play Maiden T20I In Pakistan
The historic series begins at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with Pakistan facing Afghanistan, marking a special occasion as Afghanistan play their maiden T20I on Pakistani soil. Afghanistan have previously featured in ODIs in Pakistan, most recently against Australia during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.
Rawalpindi will also host the second match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on November 19, before the action shifts to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where the remaining five matches—including the final—will take place. The tournament will run till November 29, promising fans an exciting stretch of competitive cricket across two iconic venues.
Preparation For T20 WC 2026
PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Sumair Ahmed Syed, expressed enthusiasm about the series: “We look forward to hosting Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for Pakistan’s maiden T20I tri-series. This event will not only offer excellent preparation for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, but also present fans with exciting cricket across venues.”
He further highlighted PCB’s growing reputation as a reliable host, pointing to the successful staging of the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier earlier this year.
The tri-series will also act as an extension of Pakistan’s busy home season. Before the tournament, the national side will face South Africa from October 12 to November 8 in a packed series featuring two WTC Tests, three T20Is, and three ODIs spread across Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad.
T20I Tri-Series 2025 Schedule:
Nov 17 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Rawalpindi
Nov 19 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Rawalpindi
Nov 22 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore
Nov 23 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Lahore
Nov 25 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Lahore
Nov 27 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore
Nov 29 – Final, Lahore