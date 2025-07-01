English Premier League: Jonny Evans Takes New Manchester United Role As Retirement Confirmed

Jonny Evans has been appointed head of loans and player pathways at Manchester United after announcing his retirement from professional football.
Evans made 241 appearances for United across two spells at Old Trafford, winning the Champions League, three Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two EFL Cups.
The defender also had stints with Royal Antwerp, Sunderland, West Brom and Leicester City throughout his career.
Evans made 386 appearances in the Premier League with his various clubs, keeping 97 clean sheets in that time.
He had a tackle success rate of 69.4% and won 63.7% of his duels, while also scoring 14 goals and registering 13 assists.
Evans’ new role will see him work with director of football, Jason Wilcox, and the directors of the academy, to help with individual player development and preparing young talent to perform in the first team.
“I want to officially announce my retirement from my playing career, not with sadness, but with pride, gratitude and excitement for the next chapter ahead,” said Evans.
“I’ll be forever indebted to the managers, coaches, staff and, of course, my team-mates that I have had the privilege of working alongside throughout my 20 years in professional football.
“My biggest and most heartfelt thanks must go to the fans who have supported me during every step of the journey.
"It’s been an honour to be on the pitch and feel your passion home and away; I will be eternally grateful for every ounce of support.
“I am looking forward to working with the next generation of talented players to support them to reach their potential. Having had experience of loans myself, I know the crucial role that they can play within a player’s development.
"I am excited to help further develop the pathway to our first team and continue the legacy of young players thriving at Manchester United.”