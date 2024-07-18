Football

English Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Remains Focused On Tottenham Amid England Links

Ange Postecoglou has insisted that his full focus remains on bringing success to Tottenham after being linked with the England job

Ange Postecoglou-Spurs
Ange Postecoglou has said he remains committed to Tottenham amid being linked to the England role
info_icon

Ange Postecoglou has insisted that his full focus remains on bringing success to Tottenham after being linked with the England job. (More Football News)

It was announced on Tuesday that Gareth Southgate would resign from his position as the England head coach after an eight-year tenure. 

Southgate managed 102 games in that time, taking charge of his century fixture in the Three Lions' penalty shootout win over Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

The 53-year-old, however, became the first manager in European Championship history to end up on the losing side in two finals following their defeat to Spain in Berlin on Sunday. 

Under Southgate's tenure, England reached more major tournament finals in four attempts (two) than they did in their first 23 appearances at the World Cup and Euros (one) before his appointment in 2016. 

However, England are on the hunt for a new manager, with Postecoglou among the potential candidates to take on the role alongside Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Pep Guardiola. 

Tottenham started their pre-season preparations with a 5-1 win over Hearts on Wednesday, and the Australian stressed his immediate attentions were on preparing Spurs for the new campaign. 

"I am at the start of pre-season and am the Tottenham manager, so I have got nothing else [on my mind] but trying to bring success to this football club," Postecoglou told Sky Sports.

"Until I do that, there is no point in me thinking about anything else."

Postecoglou is no stranger to international management, having taken charge of Australia between 2013 and 2017.

Australia secured qualification for the 2018 World Cup during his tenure, ending with a win percentage of 44.9% from his 49 matches in charge. 

"I enjoyed my time [with Australia]. I had four great years," Postecoglou continued. 

"We won the Asia Cup and qualified for the World Cup, but with all these things there is always a natural end, and I thought it was a natural end for me there.

"I loved coaching the national team. In the future, who knows? Five years ago I was in Japan, and now I am in the Premier League."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: West Indies Bowl First At Trent Bridge - Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: IND-W Vs PAK-W Head-To-Head Record
  3. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Ben Stokes' Men Kick-Off Post James Anderson Era At Trent Bridge
  4. Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: Gerhard Erasmas & Co Face OMA At The Forthill
  5. NEP Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Preview Match 1: Nepal Return After Eight Years
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Dani Olmo Considering RB Leipzig Future Following Euro 2024 Success
  2. English Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Remains Focused On Tottenham Amid England Links
  3. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  4. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  5. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: July 18, 2024
  2. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: People Leak Papers Not For 'Charade' But For 'Money', Says CJI
  3. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  4. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; Alert In South States
  5. Karnataka Reservation Bill: Who Would It Benefit? Why Was It Put On Hold?
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  2. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  3. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  4. Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Amaran' To Arrive In Theatres This Diwali
  5. 'The Boys Season 4 Episode 8': When And Where To Watch The Finale Of This Satirical Superhero Series
US News
  1. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  5. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
World News
  1. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  2. 'If You Want To Die, Press Button': Suicide Pods To Be Used ‘Soon’ In Switzerland
  3. South Korea Supreme Court Upholds Insurance Rights, Benefits For Same-Sex Couples
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Students Clash With Police Authorities Amid Anti-Quota Unrest
  5. Parts Of South Korea Battle Flood After Heavy Rain
Latest Stories
  1. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road
  2. Nick Jonas Wishes His 'Love' Priyanka Chopra On Birthday With Mushy Unseen Pics; Calls Himself 'Lucky'
  3. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: People Leak Papers Not For 'Charade' But For 'Money', Says CJI
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  6. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  7. Live Sports News Today: India Team Announcement Updates; Sumit Nagal In Action; Build Up To Women's Asia Cup T20
  8. Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op