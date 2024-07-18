English Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Remains Focused On Tottenham Amid England Links

Ange Postecoglou has insisted that his full focus remains on bringing success to Tottenham after being linked with the England job. (More Football News)
It was announced on Tuesday that Gareth Southgate would resign from his position as the England head coach after an eight-year tenure.
Southgate managed 102 games in that time, taking charge of his century fixture in the Three Lions' penalty shootout win over Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.
The 53-year-old, however, became the first manager in European Championship history to end up on the losing side in two finals following their defeat to Spain in Berlin on Sunday.
Under Southgate's tenure, England reached more major tournament finals in four attempts (two) than they did in their first 23 appearances at the World Cup and Euros (one) before his appointment in 2016.
However, England are on the hunt for a new manager, with Postecoglou among the potential candidates to take on the role alongside Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Pep Guardiola.
Tottenham started their pre-season preparations with a 5-1 win over Hearts on Wednesday, and the Australian stressed his immediate attentions were on preparing Spurs for the new campaign.
"I am at the start of pre-season and am the Tottenham manager, so I have got nothing else [on my mind] but trying to bring success to this football club," Postecoglou told Sky Sports.
"Until I do that, there is no point in me thinking about anything else."
Postecoglou is no stranger to international management, having taken charge of Australia between 2013 and 2017.
Australia secured qualification for the 2018 World Cup during his tenure, ending with a win percentage of 44.9% from his 49 matches in charge.
"I enjoyed my time [with Australia]. I had four great years," Postecoglou continued.
"We won the Asia Cup and qualified for the World Cup, but with all these things there is always a natural end, and I thought it was a natural end for me there.
"I loved coaching the national team. In the future, who knows? Five years ago I was in Japan, and now I am in the Premier League."