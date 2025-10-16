Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates with Virgil van Dijk after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates with Virgil van Dijk after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton