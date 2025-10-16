English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 8 Preview: Liverpool's Title Defence In Doubt Before Man United Clash

English Premier League Gameweek 8: Find out all about the eighth matchweek of the English Premier League, including the big teams, key matches, injury issues, live streaming details, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 8 Preview
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates with Virgil van Dijk after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Liverpool face three consecutive losses ahead of crucial match against Manchester United

  • Arne Slot's side struggles with defensive injuries and late collapses

  • Manchester United seek consistency under coach Ruben Amorim

Doubts are emerging about Liverpool's English Premier League title defence after three consecutive losses, while Manchester United appear perpetually on the brink of another crisis.

This sets the scene for the latest high-stakes eighth-round encounter between English football's fiercest rivals at Anfield on Sunday, October 19. Liverpool will aim to stop an early-season wobble, and United will try to build some momentum under coach Ruben Amorim.

Liverpool experienced late defeats against Crystal Palace and Chelsea before the international break, followed by another loss in the Champions League. This marks the club's worst run under coach Arne Slot, who was nearly faultless during his title-winning first season.

After the club spent more than $400 million in the summer, the Dutchman has seen a run of frantic late wins turn into late collapses – most recently against Chelsea earlier this month. Injury concerns also exist, as Ibrahima Konate returned from international duty with an injury, putting more pressure on Liverpool's defensive lineup.

Ironically, Slot might welcome United's visit, even with the added pressure of this iconic rivalry. Manchester United possess a poor record at Anfield. They have not secured a victory in their last 10 visits, with their most recent win occurring in 2016. The club has since endured some humiliating defeats there, including 7-0 in 2023 and 4-0 in 2022.

United achieved a morale-boosting 2-0 victory against Sunderland in their last match, but Amorim has yet to see his side achieve back-to-back Premier League wins. Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe supported Amorim in recent weeks.

English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 8: Key Matches

By the time Liverpool kick off against United, they could find themselves fifth in the standings, potentially four points behind leaders Arsenal, who play Fulham on Saturday. Also on Saturday, Nottingham Forest host Chelsea, with increasing rumours surrounding manager Ange Postecoglou's future.

Manchester City are finding their rhythm after a difficult start, and depending on other results, could go top by defeating Everton on Saturday.

English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 8: Players To Watch

Erling Haaland continues his prolific scoring, scoring a hat-trick for Norway during the international break, bringing his tally to 21 goals in 12 appearances for club and country this season. Everton have been warned of his threat.

Haaland also reached the milestone of 50 international goals, becoming the fastest player to 50 UEFA Champions League goals in just 49 games, surpassing Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record.

In contrast, Alexander Isak is finding it tough after his British record move from Newcastle to Liverpool, with just one goal in nine matches, including two blanks for Sweden during the international break, leaving his country 'on the verge of missing out' on the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish, on loan at Everton, cannot play against parent club Manchester City, sparing City the embarrassment of being undone by a player deemed surplus to requirements.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca will serve a one-match touchline ban after officials sent him off for wildly celebrating a stoppage-time winner against Liverpool. Maresca also incurred a $10,750 fine for misconduct.

Rodri, who missed the majority of last season with ACL damage, withdrew from Spain's squad due to a suspected hamstring injury. Arsenal's Martin Odegaard also missed Norway's games during the international break after suffering an MCL injury to his left knee.

The spotlight remains on Ange Postecoglou after a wretched start at Forest. Seven games into the job, the former Tottenham coach is still waiting for his first win. Taunts of "You're getting sacked in the morning" have rung around recent games, with even Forest's own fans joining the jeers.

Postecoglou was appointed after Nuno Espirito Santo's dismissal, despite Santo leading Forest from near the foot of the standings to UEFA Champions League contention and qualification to the Europa League. Forest now sit one point above the relegation zone. Reports have linked former Burnley and Everton manager Sean Dyche with the Forest job if Postecoglou goes.

English Premier League 2025-26 Live Streaming Detials

The English Premier League 2025-26 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar apps and websites in India. The television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

(With AP Inputs)

