England 1-3 Senegal: Harry Kane Acknowledges ENG Weren't Good Enough But No Need To Panic

The England players were booed off the pitch, and captain Kane recognised the performance is far from what is expected of the Three Lions

Harry Kane insisted England will not panic after a disappointing display against Senegal that saw them lose 3-1 at the City Ground.

This was Thomas Tuchel’s first defeat as England head coach, coming in his fourth game, while it was also the first time the Three Lions lost to African opponents in the 22nd such match.

Kane scored the opening goal after just seven minutes, becoming the first England player to score in each of an England manager's first four games in charge.

However, goals from Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra, and Cheikh Sabaly completed a four win for Senegal in Nottingham.

The England players were booed off the pitch, and captain Kane recognised the performance is far from what is expected of the Three Lions.

"Not good enough," Kane told ITV Sport. "We had moments, but with and without the ball things aren't clicking, we're not finding the right tempo. We've lost that aggressive nature that we had.

"We're not going to panic but we know we need to be better. New ideas, there's new players coming into the team that don't have experience at international level. 

"It's a mixture of things but no excuses. We need to find it quick, the World Cup is going to come around really fast so every camp is really important right now."

Jude Bellingham thought he had scored an equaliser at 2-1 down but saw his goal disallowed following a VAR review after Levi Colwill was deemed to have handled the ball before it dropped for the Real Madrid star.

Speaking about the decision, Kane said: "If you know the rules it's not handball. That gets us back in the game and maybe we can go on and win the game, so it's a big moment. It's something we will discuss later."

