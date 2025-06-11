England 1-3 Senegal: We Looked 'Frozen' In Senegal Defeat, Says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel felt his England side looked a "bit frozen" as they turned in a limp performance to lose 3-1 to Senegal at the City Ground on Tuesday.
The Three Lions lost to African opponents for the first time in the 22nd such match as Tuchel was beaten for the first time as manager at the fourth attempt.
Harry Kane scored after just seven minutes, meaning he has scored in all four of England’s games under Tuchel, marking the first time ever that a player has netted in each of a manager’s first four matches in charge of the Three Lions.
But goals from Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra, and Cheikh Sabaly consigned England to a disappointing defeat, which came just three days after another lacklustre showing in the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra.
Speaking to ITV Sport after the game, Tuchel said: "Yeah of course, it's a disappointing result.
"I'm not sure if we did not deserve a little bit more result-wise. It felt a bit frozen, not active enough for a long time over the match.
"We defended quite well for long periods in the first half and then our best period came when we were 2-1 down. We conceded the first two goals - very easy goals, we need to defend better.
"The reaction was good after we were down. We suddenly were more active, more free, more fluent, more aggressive. We had big chances to equalise."
England thought they had equalised at 2-1 down when Jude Bellingham poked home from a corner but the goal was ruled out after referee Stephanie Frappart went to check the pitch-side monitor after being advised to do so by the VAR.
Frappart decided that Levi Colwill had handballed before Bellingham scored and ruled the goal out.
Speaking about that decision, Tuchel said: "I just saw it, it looks more the shoulder than the hand.
"I saw it as a goal needs to be checked, it is the first time the referee revisits a goal. So either it is a mistake, so take it away. Or it's not a mistake, so it's a goal."