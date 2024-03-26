Football

England Squad For UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Qualifiers Announced - Check Details

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 winners England open their bid to qualify for next summer’s tournament in Switzerland by facing Sweden at Wembley before continuing their Group A3 matches against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin. The pool also features France

Advertisement

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bradley%20Collyer%2FPA
Leah Williamson is back in the England squad. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA
info_icon

Leah Williamson is part of the England squad for next month’s Euro 2025 qualifiers against Sweden and the Republic of Ireland. (More Football News)

The Arsenal defender returned to the international fold in February for the first time in nine months having recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but subsequently had to withdraw before friendlies against Austria and Italy due to a hamstring issue.

Chelsea’s Fran Kirby is also back, having missed the games in February after pulling up in the pre-Austria warm-up with a knee problem, while club mate Millie Bright remains out injured.

Maya Le Tissier misses out, with fellow Manchester United defender Millie Turner retaining her spot after being a late call-up in February, replacing Williamson, and making her debut against Italy.

Advertisement

Euro 2022 winners England open their bid to qualify for next summer’s tournament in Switzerland by facing Sweden at Wembley a week on Friday before continuing their Group A3 matches against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin four days later. The pool also features France.

Boss Sarina Wiegman, who saw her side beat Austria 7-2 and Italy 5-1 in last month’s games, said in a statement from the Football Association: “There’s no time to waste.

“February’s window showed who we are and where we want to go and we’ll look to continue that momentum from the minute we arrive at St. George’s Park next week.

Advertisement

info_icon

“We know it’s a challenging group, but it’s really exciting. These are all big games that will test us and that’s the kind of fixtures we want to play in.

“Every opponent we face is a top nation and we know we have to perform at our best to achieve our goals. We’ll be ready for Sweden at Wembley.

“Wembley has been the home of some of our biggest moments together and it holds such special memories. It’s no coincidence that we feel inspired when we play there. The fans have provided such fantastic support every time and there’s no doubt they can help us again against Sweden.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  2. AAP Dismisses 'Rumours' Of Welfare Schemes Stopping In Delhi After CM Kejriwal's Arrest
  3. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Give It Their All To Take Down Prithviraj Sukumaran
  4. Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Krrish 4' To Go On Floors In 2025? Here’s What We Know
  5. Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024 | Kieron Pollard Defends Hardik Pandya Batting At 7, Talks About Ishan Kishan
  6. 'HanuMan' On Zee5 Movie Review: Prasanth Varma Delivers A Visual Treat That Is Bound To Change Your Views On Indian Superheroes
  7. US Bridge Collapse Live: Rescue Efforts Underway At Bridge Collapse Site In Baltimore; President Biden Briefed
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Speaks To BJP Candidate Rekha Patra; BJP Releases 6th Candidates List