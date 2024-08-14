Chris Wilder says he was pleased with Sheffield United's "attitude to adversity" after they came from behind to beat Wrexham 4-2 in the EFL Cup first round on Tuesday. (More Football News)
William Boyle gave the Red Dragons the lead just before the half-hour mark, but the Blades were back on level terms six minutes later thanks to Auston Trusty's equaliser.
Lewis Brunt's own goal, coupled with strikes from Louis Marsh and Anis Ben Slimane put United in a commanding position with five minutes remaining, meaning Sebastian Revan’s late goal was nothing more than a consolation.
Despite going behind, United were the dominant side, having 20 shots, eight of which were on target, as they inflicted a third-straight EFL Cup defeat on Wrexham.
And Wilder, who made 11 changes from their Championship opener against Preston North End last Friday, was particularly pleased with how his youthful side responded to the early setbacks.
"I liked the attitude to adversity in terms of losing a player early on [Femi Seriki went off injured] and missing a few chances early on and going a goal behind," Wilder said after the game.
"I thought we kept our shape and controlled the game. We had to be patient, and we kept that discipline, didn't force it, and I'm delighted we took our chances in the second half.
"[Resilience is] what we need. It's not going to be a straight-forward season. Regardless of the amount of changes we made, it was pretty much how I wanted it to look tonight. Play with a smile on your face, look out for each other, which they did, and if things happen that don't go your way, keep believing in what you're doing and that's what they did.
"It was a competitive game, and we had to match that and come out the other side. Nobody's going to bully us. Compete and play and win, and we did all three."
Elsewhere, the big upset of the round came courtesy of League Two Fleetwood Town, who came from behind to beat Championship side West Brom 2-1.
Blackburn Rovers claimed an emphatic 6-1 victory over Stockport County to book their place in the next round, with Sammie Szmodics scoring a first-half brace to set them on their way, while Watford also coasted through with a big win as Tom Ince's hat-trick helped them to a 5-0 victory over MK Dons.
Meanwhile, six of the ties ended with penalties. Grimsby Town triumphed in a thrilling shoot-out at Blundell Park against Bradford City after a 1-1 draw in normal time, winning 9-8 as 20 spot-kicks were taken.