EFL Championship: Norwich Crush Hull To Go Sixth, Preston Earn Impressive Point At Burnley

Norwich City moved into the Championship play-off places by thrashing Hull City 4-0 at Carrow Road, while Burnley were held to a frustrating derby draw by Preston North End. (More Football News)
Borja Sainz scored and provided two assists as the Canaries stretched their unbeaten run to 20 home league games, teeing up strikes by Marcelino Nunez and Josh Sargent within four first-half minutes.
Sargent hit the post with a penalty after Lewis Coyle was penalised for handball, but Kaide Gordon gave them a three-goal lead with a scrappy finish soon afterwards.
Sainz then got in on the act with his eighth league goal of the campaign late on, lobbing Ivor Pandur as Johannes Hoff Thorup's team went sixth in the table, leaving Hull 11th with 12 points.
Elsewhere, Burnley missed the chance to go top of the table as they played out a goalless draw with local rivals Preston North End at Turf Moor.
Scott Parker's side dominated possession but struggled to carve out clear-cut chances against their stubborn visitors, for whom Kaine Kesler-Hayden struck the crossbar with an attempted cross.
A dour second half saw few opportunities at either end, as Burnley stayed below Sunderland and Sheffield United, while Preston climbed to 19th on nine points.
In the last of Saturday's three early kick-offs, Louie Sibley's goal earned Oxford United a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth after Mark O'Mahony opened the scoring just before the hour.
Portsmouth remain the only team in the division without a win, earning five points from nine matches, while Oxford are seven points better off, just inside the top half.