Football

Dominic Solanke Targets Trophies After Sealing 65-Million-Pound Spurs Move

Dominic Solanke enjoyed the best season of his career in 2023-24, scoring 19 English Premier League goals as Bournemouth finished 12th in their first campaign under Andoni Iraola

Dominic Solanke finalised his move to Tottenham on Saturday.
Dominic Solanke is desperate to help Tottenham end their trophy drought after joining from Bournemouth in a blockbuster 65 million pound move. (More Football News)

Only Erling Haaland (27), Cole Palmer (22) and Alexander Isak (21) outscored Solanke, who had previously netted just 10 times in the top flight for Liverpool and the Cherries. 

Having sealed his move to North London, Solanke has set his sights on helping Spurs win their first major trophy since 2008, when they captured the EFL Cup under Juande Ramos.

"I feel delighted. Obviously it's a magnificent club, a huge club with ambitions that match mine, so I'm delighted to start, to meet all the boys and I can't wait to get started," he told the club's website.

"It's a huge club with great ambitions that I want to be part of, with a great manager, great players and I feel like it definitely suits my style of play so I can't wait to get started and do my stuff on the pitch.

"I work hard for the team, score goals, I leave it all out there and I love winning so hopefully we can win a few things together. That's what I'm going to bring, that fighting spirit.

"I've had quite a journey in football, everyone's journey is different, but I wouldn't change it as I've had a lot of ups and downs and I think that's made me who I am today on and off the pitch. 

"I'm at that point in my career where it's all starting to come together and I think that was the start of last season."

