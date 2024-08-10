The 26-year-old joins in a deal reportedly worth up to £65million – a club-record sale for Bournemouth – and signed a six-year contract with Spurs.
Solanke joined the Cherries from Liverpool in 2019, going on to make 216 appearances in all competitions, netting 77 goals and providing 31 assists.
He enjoyed his most prolific campaign in 2023-24, netting a club-record 19 goals in the Premier League for Bournemouth as he played in every league game, only failing to start one.
Solanke comes in to strengthen the centre-forward position, which Spurs have been lacking since Harry Kane left to join Bayern Munich last year.
The striker is the fourth signing for Ange Postecoglou this transfer window, after Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Yang Min-hyuk, who will officially join the club in January.
He could make his debut for Spurs in their Premier League opener on August 19 against Leicester City.