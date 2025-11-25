India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: South Africa All But Seal Series As Hosts Stare At Whitewash

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off after being dismissed as South African's players celebrate during the fourth day of the Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

