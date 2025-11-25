India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: South Africa All But Seal Series As Hosts Stare At Whitewash

India stared down the barrel as a ruthless South Africa slowly tortured the home side by posting an improbable victory target of 549 that has all but ensured the visitors' first series triumph here in 25 years

India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: South Africa All But Seal Series As Hosts Stare At Whitewash
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off after being dismissed as South African's players celebrate during the fourth day of the Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
  • South Africa nearing towards a Test series victory after 25 years in India

  • Proteas leave 549 as the target for hosts

  • Catch day 4 report

India stared down the barrel as a ruthless South Africa slowly tortured the home side by posting an improbable victory target of 549 that has all but ensured the visitors' first series triumph here in 25 years at the end of the fourth day of the second Test.

After South Africa declared their second innings at 260 for 5, India were reeling at 27 for 2 at stumps on Tuesday, having lost openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) to Marco Jansen and KL Rahul (6) to Simon Harmer respectively.

Sai Sudharsan (2 batting) and night-watchman Kuldeep Yadav (4 batting) were at the crease but it will take a herculean effort from the remaining batters to save the game on the final day and avoid the ignominy of a 0-2 whitewash.

The only saving grace for them could be the fact that light fades quickly in this part of the world after 3:45 pm and not more than 80 odd overs have been possible on any of the past four days.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir will certainly prefer a 0-1 series defeat over a 0-2 result which would be the second series debacle at home against a SENA nation in the past 12 months.

On the fourth day, the reigning World Test Champions had two targets. First was to set a target that would be virtually out of reach.

Secondly, the more time Proteas spent batting on the fourth day, stronger became the chances of the red soil track crumbling on the fifth day.

Tristan Stubbs (94 off 180 balls), who missed out on a half-century in the first innings by a solitary run, this time fell short of a Test ton by only six runs.

Once Stubbs became Ravindra Jadeja's (4/62 in 28.3 overs) fourth victim, skipper Temba Bavuma declared the second innings having knocked the stuffing out of the Indian team by making them bowl for 78.3 overs.

Stubbs enjoyed a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket with Tony de Zorzi (49) and another 82 for the fifth wicket with Wiaan Mulder (35 not out). This was after a 50-plus opening stand between Ryan Rickleton (28) and Aiden Markram (35).

Bavuma, an experienced captain, looked tactically superior compared to India's stand-in skipper Pant, who looked bereft of ideas in his debut in the leadership role, albeit in a one-off game.

Bavuma could have jolly well called his men in after they their lead swelled to 450. But he perhaps wanted to ensure that the SG Test remained relatively new when his men come out to bowl in the morning.

They would try to exploit any help available from the surface before it all flattens out.

The pitch still looks solid even though the degree of turn from less than three on the first day, has now gradually increased to 4.6 on the fourth day.

That was evident when Jadeja, who hardly gets any purchase in helpful batting conditions, tossed one up to Aiden Markram and lured him into playing a forward defensive stroke.

The ball pitched on the middle stump, turned sharply away from Markram's outside edge while clipping the off-stump. A few overs later, it was Bavuma, who fell for a leg-side trap set by Washington Sundar as he got one bouncing and turning into his rib cage.

The tickle was taken down at leg-slip by Nitish Reddy.

However, after that dismissal, both Washington (1/67 in 22 overs) and Jadeja stopped getting any appreciable turn and once the ball went soft, Stubbs and De Zorzi farmed the strike with ease.

Pant's tactical calls and field placements also left a lot to be desired as he would constantly switch between "in-out" field (half close in and a few in deep) to five fielders in the deep to save boundaries.

There was a point after which it felt that the Indian team was just playing the waiting game looking for Bavuma to declare the innings at some stage.

The Indian skipper also couldn't give Kuldeep (0/48 in 12 overs) more opportunities to bowl as he was being hit for runs.

Pant also needed a bit of control which Jadeja and Washington collectively gave for 50 plus overs. But the duo, despite being disciplined, never looked as menacing as Harmer has looked in each innings that he has bowled.

