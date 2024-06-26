Football

Didier Deschamps Remains Calm Despite France's Euro 2024 Struggles

France finished second behind Austria, who got an impressive 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in the other group game

France head coach, Didier Deschamps.
info_icon

Didier Deschamps says he is not frustrated since their "first objective is achieved" after a 1-1 draw with Poland in their final Euro 2024 group game. (More Football News)

Kylian Mbappe netted his first goal at the European Championships from the penalty spot, but Les Bleus were denied all three points by Robert Lewandowski, who also netted from 12 yards on the second attempt.

While France's place in the knockout stage was confirmed pre-match, after a win over Austria and a goalless draw with the Netherlands, Deschamps' side needed to win to top the group.

Instead, they finished second behind Austria, who got an impressive 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in the other group game.

France's Kylian Mbappe looks on during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. France will play against Poland during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 25. - (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
France Vs Poland, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch FRA Vs POL Group D Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

They will now face the runners-up of the tightly contested Group E in the last 16, and though France have not hit the heights they are capable of so far, Deschamps remains calm.

"I'm not frustrated," he told TF1. "The goal was to take first place, but we had to win.

"From the moment we don't win, we have to accept it. We did what we had to do, we had opportunities. We have to appreciate what we did.

"The first objective is achieved even if we don't have the place we wanted. We could have done better in terms of efficiency, even if the goalkeeper made some good saves. We weren't able to take cover."

France have scored just twice so far in the tournament, with Mbappe the first Frenchman to hit the back of the net after Maximilian Wober's own goal sealed their win over Austria.

France manager Didier Deschamps. - null
France Vs Poland, UEFA Euro 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

Unlike his head coach, Adrien Rabiot bemoaned the team's struggle to finish their chances as they failed to see out the victory.

"The evening was frustrating, we didn't do enough to win tonight," the midfielder said. "We had everything between our feet, and we didn't do enough.

"The goalkeeper was good, we had a good opposition, but we have to do much better to score, we still have this problem of efficiency. We have not achieved the objective of first place."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre, CBI 'Conspiring' To Register Fake Case And Arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: AAP
  2. Pune Author Vows To 'Never Fly Again' With Air India, Says Will Rather Take Bullock Cart; Airline Responds
  3. Rahul Gandhi Appointed As Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha After INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders' Meeting
  4. Breaking News June 25: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders Meet Ahead Of Speaker Election; Cong, BJP Issue Whip To All LS MPs
  5. Why Vasundhara Raje's Remark On 'Era Of Loyalty' Created Ripples In BJP
Entertainment News
  1. For Actor Namish Taneja, His Four Furry Babies Are His ‘Mishri’ In Life
  2. Aasif Sheikh's Improvised Jokes On 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Sets Became Fan Favourites
  3. Arbaaz Khan Returns With Season 2 Of Hit Chat Series ‘The Invincibles With Arbaaz Khan’
  4. Saurabh Sachdeva Explains Why He Studied Gulshan Devaiah's Acting Method In 'Bad Cop'
  5. What Made Apara Mehta Initially 'Sceptical' About The Supernatural Fantasy Genre
Sports News
  1. Slovakia Vs Romania Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SVK Vs ROM European Championship Match
  2. India Vs England Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ENG
  3. Sports News June 25 Highlights: France Play Out 1-1 Draw With Poland; Austria Knock Netherlands Out Of UEFA Euro 2024
  4. India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup, Semi-Final 2: Chris Gaffaney, Rodney Tucker To Officiate IND Vs ENG
  5. Turkey Vs Czech Republic Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch TUR Vs CZE European Championship Match
World News
  1. European Union Begins Accession Talks With Ukraine, Moldova; Zelenskyy Hails 'Historic Day'
  2. Kenya Protests: Indians Advised To 'Exercise Caution' After New Finance Bill Triggers Riots | Top Updates
  3. Baywatch Star Pamela Anderson’s Unique Skincare Routine Revealed!
  4. Are Tourists Disappearing In Greece Due To Extreme Heat?
  5. Watch: “I Think He’s A Pig” NFL Analyst Mark Schlereth Calls Out Bill Belichick's Relationship With A 23-Year-Old
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders Meet Ahead Of Speaker Election; Cong, BJP Issue Whip To All LS MPs