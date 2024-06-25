France Vs Poland, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch FRA Vs POL Group D Match

France, in need of 1 point to secure their berth in the Round of 16 at the UEFA European Championship, are going head to head with the already eliminated Poland on June 25, Tuesday at the BVB Stadion Dortmund. (More Football News)
Under the guidance of coach Didier Deschamps France are yet to concede a goal in the Euro 2024 in Germany. France have yet to concede a goal in Euro 2024 in Germany. The team, featuring Kylian Mbappe who broke his nose in the campaign opener, secured a 1-0 victory against Austria and played to a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands. Mbappe with a mask on his face is expected to feature in the crucial game.
On the other hand, Poland led by Robert Lewandowski lost its Euro 2024 opening two matches first against the Netherlands (2-1) and then against Austria (3-1). The Poles became the first team to be eliminated from this year's tournament.
Here are all details about France vs Poland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D matchday 3 live streaming
When is the France Vs Poland, UEFA Euro 2024 Group D match?
The France Vs Poland, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on June 25, Tuesday at the BVB Stadion Dortmund at 9:30 PM IST.
Where to the France Vs Poland, UEFA Euro 2024 Group D match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.