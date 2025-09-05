Denmark Vs Scotland Preview, Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch

Denmark Vs Scotland Preview, Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Get live streaming details, preview, and head-to-head information for the match on Saturday, 6 September, at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Denmark Vs Scotland Preview, Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers
Denmark host Scotland at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, in their opening European qualifier on September 6, 2025, with the return leg scheduled for November 18 at Hampden Park, Glasgow. File Photo of Denmark's coach, Brian Riemer
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Denmark host Scotland at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, in their opening European qualifier on September 6, 2025, with the return leg scheduled for November 18 at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

  • Denmark come in with mixed recent form, winning friendlies against Lithuania and Northern Ireland but suffering defeats to Portugal and Spain, while Scotland have registered wins over Liechtenstein, Croatia, and Poland but lost to Greece and Iceland earlier this year.

  • Head-to-head record favors Scotland, who lead 11-7 in 18 meetings, including a 2-0 win over Denmark in November 2021 during the previous World Cup qualifiers.

Denmark welcome Scotland to Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, for their FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualification campaign opener on Friday (September 5, 2025). Watch the Denmark vs Scotland football match live tonight.

Both teams are aiming to return to the global stage after contrasting recent histories, and this fixture marks the start of a short but intense qualification window. The two teams will meet again on November 18 at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

Brian Riemer's Denmark come into the match with a mixed recent record, having won friendlies against Lithuania and Northern Ireland but also suffering defeats to Portugal and Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

Scotland, coached by Steve Clarke, registered wins over Liechtenstein, Croatia, and Poland, though they lost to Greece and Iceland earlier this year.

Denmark have played in six FIFA World Cups since their debut in 1986, with their best run coming in the 1998 edition when the spirited "Danish Dynamite" reached the quarter-finals. Their latest outing in 2022, however, ended in disappointment as they exited in the group stage.

Scotland, on the other hand, have made eight World Cup appearances, and were last seen on the global stage in 1998. Yet despite the passionate backing of the Tartan Army, they've never managed to break past the first round.

Denmark Vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Head-To-Head

Scotland and Denmark have met 18 times, with the former winning 11 of those. Denmark have won seven. In their most recent meeting, Scotland beat Denmark 2-0 in November 2021 during the previous World Cup qualifiers. The Danes had previously won the reverse fixture by a similar scoreline.

The group also includes Greece and Belarus, with each team playing six matches between September and November 2025. Only the group winners qualify directly for the World Cup, while the runner-up enter the play-offs.

The group also includes Greece and Belarus, with each team playing six matches between September and November 2025. Only the group winners qualify directly for the World Cup, while the runner-up enter the play-offs.

Denmark Vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Live Streaming

When to watch Denmark Vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

The Denmark Vs Scotland World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers will be played on Saturday, 6 September at 12:15 am IST.

Where to watch Denmark Vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

The Denmark Vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India, with live streaming available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Published At:
