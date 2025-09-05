Denmark Vs Scotland Preview, Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch

Denmark host Scotland at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, in their opening European qualifier on September 6, 2025, with the return leg scheduled for November 18 at Hampden Park, Glasgow.
Denmark come in with mixed recent form, winning friendlies against Lithuania and Northern Ireland but suffering defeats to Portugal and Spain, while Scotland have registered wins over Liechtenstein, Croatia, and Poland but lost to Greece and Iceland earlier this year.
Head-to-head record favors Scotland, who lead 11-7 in 18 meetings, including a 2-0 win over Denmark in November 2021 during the previous World Cup qualifiers.
Both teams are aiming to return to the global stage after contrasting recent histories, and this fixture marks the start of a short but intense qualification window. The two teams will meet again on November 18 at Hampden Park, Glasgow.
Denmark have played in six FIFA World Cups since their debut in 1986, with their best run coming in the 1998 edition when the spirited "Danish Dynamite" reached the quarter-finals. Their latest outing in 2022, however, ended in disappointment as they exited in the group stage.
Scotland, on the other hand, have made eight World Cup appearances, and were last seen on the global stage in 1998. Yet despite the passionate backing of the Tartan Army, they've never managed to break past the first round.
Denmark Vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Head-To-Head
Scotland and Denmark have clashed 18 times, with the former leading the head-to-head record 11-7. Their most recent encounter came in November 2021 during the previous World Cup qualifiers, where Scotland secured a 2-0 triumph. Denmark had recorded a 2-0 win in the corresponding fixture.
The group also includes Greece and Belarus, with each team playing six matches between September and November 2025. Only the group winners qualify directly for the World Cup, while the runner-up enter the play-offs.
Denmark Vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Live Streaming
When to watch Denmark Vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?
The Denmark Vs Scotland World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers will be played on Saturday, 6 September at 12:15 am IST.
Where to watch Denmark Vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?
The Denmark Vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India, with live streaming available on the Sony LIV app and website.