Club Azul Vs CR Flamengo Live Streaming, FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025: CAZ Face FLA In Virtual Quarter-Final

Here is your comprehensive guide for Club Azul's virtual quarter final with CR Flamengo in a virtual quarter-final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Wednesday, December 10

Vikas Patwal
Club Azul Vs CR Flamengo Live Streaming, FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025
Club Azul of Mexico will face CR Flamengo in a virtual quarter-final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Wednesday, December 10. Photo: X/Cruz Azul Fuerzas Básicas
  • Club Azul is pitted against CR Flamengo in a virtual semi-final in FIFA Intercontinental Cup

  • Defending champions Real Madrid failed to qualify for this year's Intercontinental Cup

  • Winner will take on Pyramids FC in the finals

Club Azul of Mexico face Brazilian giants CR Flamengo in a virtual quarter-final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Wednesday, December 10. Watch the Cruz Azul vs Flamengo football match live.

Dubbed "Derby of the Americas", tonight's match will pit the CONCACAF Champions Cup winners against the reigning CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores champions, with the winners taking on Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the FIFA Challenger Cup for a place in the final against Paris Saint-Germain.

What Is the FIFA Intercontinental Cup?

Launched in 2024, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup is a six-team tournament featuring the reigning club champions of each of the six FIFA confederations -- AFC (Asia + Australia), CAF (Africa), CONCACAF (North, Central America, and the Caribbean), CONMEBOL (South America), OFC (Oceania), and UEFA (Europe).

Qualified Teams: Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia (AFC), Auckland City FC of New Zealand (Oceania), Cruz Azul of Mexico (CONCACAF), Flamengo of Brazil (CONMEBOL), Paris Saint-Germain of France (UEFA), and Pyramids FC of Egypt (CAF).

Real Madrid of Spain, the defending champions, failed to qualify for the second edition of the tournament. They defeated Pachuca of Mexico 3-0 in the 2024 final to win the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Five matches are played across four stages: the African-Asian-Pacific Cup play-off (first round), the African-Asian-Pacific Cup and the Derby of the Americas (second round), the Challenger Cup (play-off), and the final.

European champions automatically qualify for the final.

FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025: Fixtures And Results

African-Asian-Pacific Cup Play-Off: Pyramids 3-0 Auckland City at 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt, on September 14

African–Asian–Pacific Cup: Al-Ahli 1-3 Pyramids at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on September 23

Derby of the Americas: Cruz Azul vs Flamengo at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar, on December 10

Challenger Cup: Cruz or Flamengo vs Pyramids at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on December 13

Final: Paris Saint-Germain vs Challenger Cup winners at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on December 17.

FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

The match between and CR Flamengo will be not be telecasted in India but you can its live streaming on FIFA+.

Tags

