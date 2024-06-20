Football

DEN vs ENG, Euro 2024: Jordan Pickford Becomes England's Record Appearance Maker At Major Tournaments

The Everton goalkeeper will make his 21st appearance for the Three Lions at a major international competition in Frankfurt, surpassing Peter Shilton's record

Jordan Pickford will become England's record appearance maker at major tournaments
info_icon

Jordan Pickford will become England's leading appearance maker at major international tournaments against Denmark at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

The Everton goalkeeper will make his 21st appearance for the Three Lions at a major international competition in Frankfurt, surpassing Peter Shilton's record. 

Pickford made his debut for his country in 2017 in a draw with Germany at Wembley, and was included in Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. 

The 30-year-old has since established himself as England's number one, and has kept 10 clean sheets for his nation at major tournaments, the latest of which coming last Sunday against Serbia. 

