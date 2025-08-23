Crystal Palace Vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025: Dean Henderson Hails 'Phenomenal' Togetherness

The Eagles head into the clash after a goalless league opener against Chelsea, marked by a controversial VAR call, but will take confidence from their 1-0 victory over Fredrikstad in the first leg of their Conference League qualifier

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dean Henderson
Dean Henderson praises Palace
info_icon

Crystal Palace's culture and togetherness will help them navigate a potentially tricky end to the transfer window, so says Dean Henderson.

Palace face Nottingham Forest on Sunday in their first home game of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The Eagles come into the clash off the back of a goalless draw with Chelsea, a match overshadowed by a controversial VAR decision, in their league opener, though they did claim a 1-0 win over Fredrikstad in the first leg of their Conference League qualifier.

Star playmaker Eberechi Eze missed Thursday's victory over Fredrikstad, as he closes in on a transfer to Arsenal.

And though Eze's departure will leave Palace with a huge void to fill, goalkeeper Henderson is confident the Eagles can push on this season.

He said: “The reality is we're excited for the journey we're going to go on this season. Obviously, bringing European football to the fans for the first time in all these years is exciting for everyone involved with the club – and we're really looking forward to it.

“We’ve just got to go out and enjoy it. As we spoke about, we've earned the right to be in this competition now, and that's the norm for Crystal Palace's season.

“The culture and the togetherness here are phenomenal and I speak for everyone when I say this. We are so together as a group, and you can see that with what we have achieved over the last 12 to 18 months.

“That will continue and hopefully we can take it into this season, because it’s stronger than anything else, really.”

Sunday's clash with Forest comes with added spice following Palace's contentious demotion to the Conference League.

Palace were removed from the Europa League due to their former co-owner John Textor's involvement in French club Lyon.

Forest subsequently took Palace's place in UEFA's secondary club competition, albeit the Tricky Trees were thrown into chaos on Friday when Nuno Espirito Santo suggested his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis was at a low point.

A brace from Chris Wood and a debut goal from Dan N’Doye helped Forest to a 3-1 win over Brentford in their Premier League curtain-raiser last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Adam Wharton

Wharton has not been short of admirers over the last couple of seasons, and since his inclusion in England’s Euro 2024 squad, his pedigree has skyrocketed.

He impressed in Palace’s opener away at Chelsea, ranking second for chances created (two), and making the most final third passes of any Palace player (10).

Nottingham Forest – Chris Wood

The first of Wood’s double on the opening day was the quickest goal scored by any Forest player in matchday one history.

Wood has been in clinical form since Nuno took charge of Forest on December 23, scoring 30 Premier League goals excluding penalties, matching Erling Haaland for the highest total by any player in the league during that period.

MATCH PREDICTION: CRYSTAL PALACE WIN

Although Palace enter as favourites, they have yet to secure a Premier League victory in 10 attempts against Forest, recording six draws and four losses.

This is the longest winless run Palace have had against any team, and simultaneously, it is the longest unbeaten streak Forest have maintained against a single opponent in the competition.

Forest have been particularly strong on their travels to Selhurst Park, remaining unbeaten in their last eight league games there (three wins, five draws) since a 1-0 defeat in the second tier back in December 2003. Notably, their previous four visits to Palace’s home ground all ended in draws.

Adding to the tension, five of the Eagles' last seven Premier League matches have finished all square (with two wins), and since this run began on April 19, no other Premier League team has recorded more than two draws.

This history of closely contested matches suggests the upcoming encounter is likely to be another tight battle, though our supercomputer is just about backing the hosts to get over the line.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY:

Crystal Palace: 40.2%

Draw: 27.9%

Nottingham Forest: 31.9%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. NZ-A Vs SA: Nick Kelly And Joe Carter To Lead Young Squad On South Africa Tour

  2. BCCI Shows Door To Indian Team's Long-Time Masseur Rajeev Kumar: Report

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Can Cheteshwar Pujara Force His Way Back Into India’s Test Side?

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Nurul Hasan, Saif Hassan Recalled As Bangladesh Name Squad

  5. Priyansh Arya Hopes For Ranji Trophy Debut After Record-Breaking IPL 2025 Season

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  2. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  3. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  4. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  5. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

  2. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  3. Day In Pics: August 22, 2025

  4. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  2. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  3. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  4. EU’s Top Diplomat Warns Ukraine Land Concessions Would Be “Putin’s Trap”

  5. NRI Industrialist Lord Swraj Paul Passes Away In London At 94

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance