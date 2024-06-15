Copa America 2024, Group A And B: Teams, Key Players, And What To Know

GROUP A
Argentina
Best Finish: titles in 1921, 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1959, 1991, 1993, and 2021.
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key Players: Lionel Messi, Alexis Mac Allister, Lautaro Martinez
WHAT TO KNOW: Argentina will play as the favorite to defend its Copa America title. The tournament could mark the 36-year-old Messi's final act with the national team. It could also give the number 10 a final push towards the 2026 World Cup. The early rounds of South American World Cup qualifiers suggest Messi's international run could be extended, as Argentina tops the qualifying after six matches.
But a good performance at Copa America could prove decisive for his future. Midfielder Mac Allister will have a good opportunity to show he has developed further as a player if he can keep Argentina moving when Messi's energy goes down during games. Striker Martinez will have another chance to show a good club season for him in Europe can translate into great form with the national team.
Peru
Best finish: titles in 1939 and 1975
Coach: Jorge Fossati
Key players: Pedro Gallese, Luis Advíncula, Gianluca Lapadula
WHAT TO KNOW: Fossati became Peru coach in December with the team at the bottom of the 10-team round robin South American World Cup qualifying. A goalless draw with Paraguay at home on June 7, amid Copa America preparations, suggests not much has improved since.
Nothing seems to work on a team that is still tied to veteran players, like goalkeeper Gallese, defender Advincula and striker Lapadula. And newcomers don't seem ready to challenge. Fossati will not start the tournament under pressure, but a first-round elimination in a tough group could make his life in the Peru job difficult very soon.
Chile
Best finish: titles in 2015 and 2016
Coach: Ricardo Gareca
Key players: Claudio Bravo, Alexis Sánchez, Ben Brereton
WHAT TO KNOW: Chile has struggled to leave its golden generation behind, and its Copa America squad shows it. Goalkeeper Bravo (41) and striker Sanchez (35) are sure to be among the key players on a team that has struggled to compete against fitter rivals in recent years.
Gareca, who took Peru to the World Cup in 2018, has yet to find a starting lineup since he joined in January. A recent 3-0 win against Paraguay gave new hope to the team ahead of the tournament, but it is unlikely Chile will find such weak opposition at the start of the group stage.
Canada
Best finish: Debut
Coach: Jesse Marsch
Key players: Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David
WHAT TO KNOW: Jesse Marsch took over as team manager in mid-May after spending a year at the helm of Leeds United. He has already managed a couple of warm-up matches for Copa America, a 4-0 loss to the Netherlands and 0-0 draw against France. After a disappointing World Cup in Qatar, Canada Soccer is hoping Marsch can do better against tough competition in Copa America.
GROUP B
Mexico
Best finish: Runner up in 1993 and 2001
WHAT TO KNOW: Jaime Lozano made a surprising move before Copa America by leaving off veterans Guillermo Ochoa, Raul Jiménez, Hirving Lozano and Jesus Gallardo, as well as Henry Martin, because he is trying to give new players a chance to prove they can compete for a spot in the 2026 World Cup. So far, the experiment is not going well.
Mexico lost 4-0 against Uruguay and 3-2 against Brazil in friendlies ahead of the tournament, leaving many pundits wondering if the move to go younger at this moment was right. As the friendly games have shown, Mexico is weak on defense. Besides Ochoa's absence, the team has lost projected starting goalkeeper Luis Malagón to an injury.
Ecuador
Best finish: fourth place in 1959 2nd edition and 1993
Coach: Félix Sánchez Bas
Key players: Piero Hincapié, Enner Valencia, Moises Caicedo
WHAT TO KNOW: Ecuador remains one of the most competitive national teams in South America, much of it due to a generation of players that has been developed at local clubs Independiente del Valle and Liga de Quito. It is in fifth position in the regional World Cup qualifying despite starting with -3 points due to a penalty.
But it has yet to show it can play well. Striker Valencia is struggling to score for the national team, and midfielder Caicedo has yet to show the pace he had prior to his move to Chelsea. The team's defense is set to be a strength, led by defender Hincapié, who had a great season with German champions Bayer Leverkusen.
Venezuela
Best finish: fourth place in 2011
Coach: Fernando Batista
Key players: Jeferson Soteldo, Yangel Herrera, Salomón Rondón
WHAT TO KNOW: Venezuela seems set to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, and its strengths are likely to show during Copa America. The team's top form, which includes an away draw at Brazil in World Cup qualifying, was built by coach José Pekerman, who left the job in March last year without providing any explanation.
When many feared Venezuela would once again tank, Batista managed to keep the team's up front power and improve its transitions. Midfielder Soteldo is recovering from a right thigh injury, and his health could be decisive for the team's future in the tournament.
Jamaica
Best finish: Last place in group stage (2015 and 2016)
Coach: Heimir Hallgrímsson
Key players: Bobby Decordova-Reid, Shamar Nicholson and Cory Burke.
WHAT TO KNOW: The Reggae Boyz will appear in the South American tournament for the third time looking to break a six-game losing streak. Its first opponent, Mexico, could be the most difficult one, despite the absence of some key players.
Jamaica will miss Michail Antonio, a 34-year-old veteran who declined to participate. It's still unclear if his club, West Ham, influenced his decision to skip the tournament. Antonio suffered an injury while playing for Jamaica last November.